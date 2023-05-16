On Friday, May 5, the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex hosted a galactic gathering like none other as they welcomed the Vendors of the Galaxy.
Coinciding with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Branson IMAX brought together a fun ragtag team of vendors to interact with moviegoers throughout the afternoon and evening.
Before and after their viewing of the newest Marvel Studios film, attendees had the chance to visit with FACE FX Branson, who was offering free face painting. Those having their faces painted were given a selection of Gamora, Groot, Rocket or Galaxy to choose from to become their new MCU identity.
Attendees also had the chance to peruse the vendor tables of The.Geeky.Girlness, Onegami Artist and Better Together Creations who had a combined variety of art, stickers, prints, wands, coasters, jewelry and more for sale. Last, but certainly not least, the Nerd Informants own Tim Church (aka Branson Tri-Lakes Managing Editor) was on-site to talk nerdy with attendees, take photos and hand out some free nerdy swag.
A fun montage video from the Vendors of the Galaxy event can be found with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com. Guardians of the Galaxy is now playing at the Branson IMAX and Branson Meadows Cinema 11. Visit bransonimax.com for showtimes.
