For the first time in a long time, “America’s Piano Showman” Dino Kartsonakis will be returning to the Branson stage for one-night only at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, for his Dino & Friends 80th Birthday Celebration.
More than three decades ago, Kartsonakis made his way to the area where he quickly became a staple as one of Branson’s biggest performers. Now after several years away from a theater stage, Kartsonakis will be front and center at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts as he celebrates his 80th birthday.
“Cheryl asked me last month, ‘What are we going to do for your 80th birthday?’ And I thought, ‘Man, am I that old?’ Then I started thinking and said, ’Cheryl, let me take care of it.’ So long story short, I haven’t played in Branson for a long time, so I decided to do a comeback on my birthday,” Kartsonakis said. “We’re going to have a mass choir; an orchestra; of course I’ll be playing the piano, my Austrian Crystal Piano which is absolutely gorgeous.”
During the two and a half hour show, Kartsonakis will be joined on stage by several special guests, including his wife, Cheryl, the iconic Sandi Patty and Singer/Actress Mary Millben.
“Sandi Patty is going to be one of my guests. She’s an amazing singer. She has won all the Grammy’s you can think of,” Kartsonakis said. “Then I’ve got Mary Millben, I wanted to get her because I’d worked with her and she’s a friend. She’s a woman of color and she has sung for three presidents at The White House, so I’m going to have her sing something patriotic.”
Kartsonakis shared returning to the stage in this fashion will not only be a special occasion for his audience, but for him as well.
“I’m going to be playing a lot of my hits from over the years. It will be one song right after the other,” Kartsonakis said. “Of course I’ve got my wonderful friends that are artists, we’ll sit around the piano and sing and play. The choir is going to be amazing. It’s an 80 voice choir. That’s all we could fit on stage, and an orchestra.”
While there will be a VIP section for those who help sponsor the production, the rest of the theater will be open seating as Kartsonakis invites the public to join him for free to help him celebrate his birthday.
“People are calling all day wanting to know how to get seats. We’re not selling tickets, it’s a free concert. Everybody, free. With the economy the way it is, I just felt like I needed to do that,” Kartsonakis said. “If you’re coming in for free, which is fine I invite everyone to come, I would suggest getting there early. It starts at 7 p.m. I would get there around 5:30…all of the seats are great. Even in the balcony, they’re great.”
However, Kartsonakis shared there are perks for anyone who would like to help sponsor his birthday celebration.
“You can be a sponsor. There’s a fee for that and you get the best seats in the house, plus a reception afterwards. It’s a party we’re having on stage after the show. We’ll be wheeling out this enormous birthday cake. And guess what kind of cake it’s going to be? Carrot cake of course! My nephew is my baker, Paul Bartholomew, and he bakes everything from scratch,” Kartsonakis said. “That’s $100 a seat. If someone still wants to be a sponsor, there’s some perks that come with it. There’s still some seats available. The whole downstairs are great seats of The Mansion. You can’t find a bad seat, but I’m trying to get my sponsors closest to the stage.”
Since he announced this celebration show, Kartsonakis said he’s had a who’s who of people let him know they’re coming.
“People from all over the United States are flying in, driving in. I’m humbled by the fact that people are coming in from everywhere. I thought there was going to be a small group of friends, but now it’s turning into something where a lot of people want to be there,” Kartsonakis said. “I don’t know if they think I’m going to die or if they think it’s my last show or what. But it’s my 80th Birthday, so it’s going to be good. It’s turning out to be a really great turnout.”
When Kartsonakis first came to Branson more than 30 years ago, he began his efforts, as one of the first national entertainers who came to Branson, to help put the live music capital on the map.
“Nothing happened here during the Christmas season. I thought since it’s Christmas I should come and do a Christmas show. I brought some dancers with me and we made it like a Broadway show. Every person in this town showed up, about 700 people,” Kartsonakis said. “I was on television with TBN Network and I asked them to come and film one of our shows for television, because Cheryl and I were on there on a regular basis. They came down here and basically put this town on the map, because it showed all over the world. I was the person that helped build Branson. Then people like Tony Orlando, Andy Williams came to Branson and realized it’s a great little town that’s got potential.”
Kartsonakis also shared his excitement to be returning to the stage specifically at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts.
“It’s a beautiful theater. It seats about 3,000 people. It’s state-of-the-art with sound and lights. It’s got all of the wonderful elements to put on a great show,” Kartsonakis said. “Actually, I used to play at The Mansion Theatre. I did a Christmas show there. Actually, I took the tour of most of the big theaters in town. I played at The Grand Palace to start off with, I played at The Mansion and I played at the Mel Tillis Theatre.”
Anyone who would like to become a sponsor can call 417-334-0223. For additional information or to register for free to let Kartsonakis know who will be attending visit dinos80thbirthday.com.
