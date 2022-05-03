Silver Dollar City’s Bluegrass and BBQ Festival is back for its 18th season with an unbeatable combination of downhome BBQ and live bluegrass music.
Now through Monday, May 30, the 1880s theme park, guests can enjoy visiting stages throughout the city as more than 50 different musical groups offer performances of both traditional and contemporary tunes. The streets of the city will be filled with award-winning entertainers ranging from family bands to new artists and veteran performers.
Some of the top musical groups guests will be treated to during their visit to the park include Grammy-awarded artists Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, and Dailey & Vincent, along with 2022 SPBGMA Band and Gospel Group of the Year Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.
The Bluegrass Lineup for the 2022 line-up features the following:
—Greg Blake & Hometown (May 4-5/Gazebo Stage)
—Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (May 4-5/Riverfront Playhouse)
—Junior Sisk (May 4-5/Opera House)
—The Family Sowell (May 4-6/Boatworks Theater)
—The Creek Rocks (May 4-30/Tom & Huck’s Stage)
—Becky Buller Band (May 6-7/Riverfront Playhouse)
—The Baker Family (May 6-8/Gazebo Stage)
—Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (May 6-8/Opera House)
—Nick Chandler & Delivered (May 7-8/Boatworks Theater)
—Southern Strings (May 8/Riverfront Playhouse)
—Authentic Unlimited (May 11-12/Opera House)
—Kentucky Just Us (May 11-12/Gazebo Stage)
—Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (May 11-12/Riverfront Playhouse)
—The Stephens Brothers (May 11-12/Boatworks Theater)
—Ozark Mountain Five (May 13/Gazebo Stage)
—Dale Ann Bradley (May 13-14/Riverfront Playhouse)
—The Grascals (May 13-14/Opera House)
—Route 3 (May 13-14/Boatworks Theater)
—The Farnum Family (May 14-15/ Gazebo Stage)
—Borderline Bluegrass (May 15/Boatworks Theater)
—Darin & Brooke Aldridge (May 15/Opera House)
—That Dalton Gang (May 15/Riverfront Playhouse)
—Rick Faris (May 18/Riverfront Playhouse)
—Finley River Boys (May 18/Gazebo Stage)
—Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road (May 18-19/Boatworks Theater)
—Special Consensus (May 18 -19/Opera House)
—The Kody Norris Show (May 19-20/Riverfront Playhouse)
—Lori King & Junction 63 (May 19-20/Gazebo Stage)
—Lonesome Road (May 20/Boatworks Theater)
—Sister Sadie (May 20/Opera House)
—Breaking Grass (May 21-22/Riverfront Playhouse)
—Casey & The Atta Boys (May 21-22/Boatworks Theater)
—The Gibson Brothers (May 21-22/Opera House)
—Sylamore Special (May 21-22/Gazebo Stage)
—Lonesome River Band (May 25/Opera House)
—Pearlgrace & Co. (May 25-26/Gazebo Stage)
—Amanda Cook Band (May 25-27/Boatworks Theater)
—Caleb Daugherty Band (May 25-27/Riverfront Playhouse)
—Balsam Range (May 26-27/Opera House)
—SpringStreet (May 27-28/Gazebo Stage)
—Cedar Hill (May 28/Riverfront Playhouse)
—Dailey & Vincent (May 28/Echo Hollow® Amphitheater)
—Silver Dollar City’s Youth In Bluegrass Band Contest (May 28/Opera House)
—Voth (May 28-29/Gazebo Stage)
—Carson Peters & Iron Mountain (May 28-30/Boatworks Theater)
—The GillyGirls Band (May 29-30/Gazebo Stage)
—Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (May 29-30/Opera House)
—Volume Five (May 29-30/Riverfront Playhouse)
As the music is playing throughout the park, the pitmasters will be hard at work at “BBQ Central” in Rivertown. At the Rivertown Smokehouse, briskets are smoked 10 to 16 hours along with other traditional meats like ribs, pulled pork and chicken, which are all slow-cooked on a custom smoker.
The Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ Tasting Passport will also be available to guests for purchase during the festival. The passport gives folks the chance to try items like the BBQ basket bowls, BBQ pulled pork bowls, grilled smoked brisket sausage, BBQ Nachos, smokey BBQ pork pizza and the new, twice baked peach bread pudding.
“The Bluegrass & BBQ Festival at Silver Dollar City is phenomenal for fans, families and entertainers. We love it,” International Bluegrass Music Association Chairperson and 7-time IBMA Award Winner member of The Radio Ramblers Joe Mullins said. “Gathering with folks from all across America in one of the country’s best vacation destinations is something we always love…The variety of talent is immense and with award-winning food! Silver Dollar City is THE place to be every May.”
In addition, SDC is hosting their 20th Annual Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest on May 28. Rising stars from around the nation compete to win a grand prize, bragging rights and a performance at the park. This tradition is the theme park’s way of supporting up-and-comers in bluegrass and continues to bring families and aspiring musicians closer together.
2022 Contestants include:
—5 South: Mountain View, AR
—The Anderegg Family: Ryan, IA
—Arizona Wildflowers: Casa Grande, AZ
—Bazemore Bluegrass Band: Bristow, OK
—The Hodnett Family Band: Bahama, NC
—Figuring It Out: Bemidji, MN
—The GillyGirls Band: Prather, CA
—Hannah Joy & Co.: Cokato, MN
—Ozark Strangers: Mountain View, AR
—Pearlgrace & Co.: Bartlesville, OK
“Their encouragement and support of young bluegrass musicians is particularly impressive, with the annual Youth in Bluegrass band contest held in conjunction with KSMU-FM. Well done, Silver Dollar City,” said 2012-14 IBMA Executive Director Nancy Cardwell.
For additional information on Silver Dollar City including operating hours, ticket reservations and more visit silverdollarcity.com.
