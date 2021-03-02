The 14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival, presented by Legends in Concert, has been postponed to July 23 to 25, 2021.
The 14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival was originally scheduled to return to Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre from April 1 to 5, 2020. Due to the pandemic the annual event was postponed to then take place from July 10 to 12, 2020.
However, by the time June 2020 had rolled around and the world was still living with the pandemic, the organizers of the 14th Annual Elvis Festival made the difficult decision to once again postpone the event to April 7 to 11, 2021. As the pandemic is still in full swing and with just six weeks shy of the event, organizers have decided to once again postpone the festival.
“Due to social distancing measures currently in place and so all guests with previous reservations are able to attend, the 14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival has been rescheduled and will take place July 23rd - 25th, 2021,” said a press release announcement. “Everyone who previously purchased tickets will be automatically switched to the new dates as well as keeping their same seats.”
The schedule for the new festival dates includes three days full of Elvis related activities. On Friday, July 23 there will be the Wink and Sandy Martindale “Memories of Elvis” show at 3 p.m.; the Elvis Meet and Greet Dinner at 5 p.m.; the Legends in Concert show at 8 p.m. and the Dean Z show at 10:30 p.m.
On Saturday, July 24, events will include the Elvis Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Ronnie McDowell “All Request Show” at 3 p.m. and the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday, July 25, there will be the Ryan Pelton Presents “You’ll Never Walk Alone” show at 11 a.m. The show will be a tribute to the gospel music that inspired the King of Rock and Roll.
All Branson Elvis Festival shows and events are scheduled to take place inside Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre. Anyone with any questions about their show tickets are encouraged to call the box office at 417-339-3003.
For additional information, ticket reservations and festival updates visit bransonelvisfestival.com or follow the 14th Annual Branson Elvis Festival event page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.