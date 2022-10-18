The fastest growing sport in America the last two years is back in action at Eiserman Park.
Branson Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of the pickleball courts at Eiserman Park on Friday, Oct. 14, following a series of improvements to the facility along the park’s walking path.
The pickleball courts had been closed to allow patches to the playing surface, leveling of the courts, and repainting and restriping of the courts. All the improvements to the courts were paid for by the Branson Pickleball Club through a partnership with Branson Parks and Recreation.
“This sport just exploded in popularity here in Branson,” Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook said. “Those courts have become an important part of recreation in the Branson Community. We are excited to be able to make these improvements with the help of the Branson Pickleball Club and look forward to maintaining these courts for our growing pickleball community.”
Pickleball courts were initially installed at Eiserman Park in 2020, replacing old basketball courts. New fencing and LED lighting were put in place during the 2020 changeover. Eiserman Park is one of three locations in the city for open pickleball play, with the other two being the Branson RecPlex and Stockstill Park.
