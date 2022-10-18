The Missouri Supreme Court has announced the three finalists for a seat on the state’s southern court of appeals.
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District oversees Stone and Taney counties. A vacancy was created on the court following the retirement in July 2022 of Judge William W. Francis, Jr.
The candidates for the position are chosen by the Appellate Judicial Commission, in line with Missouri’s Nonpartisan Court Plan. The commission provides three nominees for the governor, who has 60 days to pick a new judge or the commission will meet and choose the judge who fills the vacancy.
The commission interviewed multiple candidates, but also included candidates who had been vetted for a position earlier this year to replace Judge Gary Lynch, who also retired in 2022. (Judge Becky Borthwick was chosen for the vacancy.)
The three finalists sent to Missouri Governor Mike Parson are Springfield area attorney Ginger Gooch; 26th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Matthew P. Hamner, and 29th Judicial Circuit Associate Circuit Judge Joseph Hensley.
Gooch was a finalist for the Lynch position. She is a 2000 Graduate from the Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Hamner graduated from the Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 2022. Hensley earned his law degree from Missouri-Columbia in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.