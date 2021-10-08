The Taney County Commission will hold the county’s fall clean up on Oct. 22 and 23.

The Taney County Transfer Station, located at 274 Buchanan Rd, Branson, and the Taney County Recycling Center, three miles east of Forsyth on Highway 160, will be open during the clean-up to accept, at no charge, certain items from county residents that are not normally taken by the county.

Items that will be accepted include:

—Furniture

—Appliances (empty)

—Automotive batteries

—Carpet

—Lumber

—Shingles

—House siding and guttering

The county said in a public announcement that “almost anything metal” will be accepted. Glass will also be accepted during the event, however, glass can be brought to the facilities any time during the year.

Tires will also be accepted by the county during the event, but only at the Transfer Station on Buchanan Road. There will be a $1 charge per tire, and a limit of 12 tires per Taney County resident.

Commercial dealers will not be able to drop items off for free.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the clean up will need to provide proof of Taney County residency, either via a photo ID or a confirmation of your residence such as a utility bill or tax statement.

The clean up will not be accepting yard waste, household trash, or hazardous waste. All freezers, refrigerators, and similar containers must be free of all food or items.

The two locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days.

If you need further information, call Taney County Environmental Services at 417-546-7268.