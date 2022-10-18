Local elected officials are expressing happiness over the passage of a cut in the Missouri state income tax.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 3 and Senate Bill 5, which were passed during the special session to lower the state’s individual income tax and authorize $40 in agricultural tax breaks. Parson estimated the personal income tax cut will reduce overall tax by $760 million, which he called the biggest in state history.

The income tax rate was scheduled to fall from 5.3% to 5.2% in January 2023, but the new bill will reduce the rate to 4.95% in January and exempt the first $1,000 in income from tax. The tax rate could drop to 4.8% by 2024 if tax revenue grows beyond $175 million over the highest tax amount of the previous three years.

Eventually the rate could fall to 4.5% through three additional annual cuts depending on state revenues.

Local state legislators were pleased with the cuts.

“The tax cut I voted for will affect all Missourians who need help in these difficult times, but it could have gone further,” Rep. Brian Seitz (R-156) told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “A Special Session does not give legislators enough time to vet the various proposals. Missouri seniors and veterans, particularly those who are on fixed incomes, need major relief now, not just when certain ‘triggers’ go into effect. I am working on legislation which will provide immediate relief, not years from now. The recent tax cut was a step in the right direction, but we can do better.”

Rep. Brad Hudson (R-138) noted the cut comes amid families struggling with inflation.

“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to work with my colleagues in the legislature, and Governor Parson, to help pass the largest income tax cut in Missouri state history,” District 138 State Rep. Brad Hudson told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The cost of nearly everything is rising, and many Missouri families are struggling to make ends meet. It’s only right they be allowed to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. I firmly believe tax reform is needed in our state, and while this doesn’t accomplish everything I’d like to see done, it is a step in the right direction and something I view as a victory for my constituents.”

The area’s other state representative agrees with Hudson.

“I was proud to vote for Missouri’s hard working citizens to get an income tax reduction,” Rep. Travis Smith (R-155) told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It also raised the automatic deduction from 12k to 16k which will be a huge relief for all Missourians. Anytime we can lower taxes without decreasing services it’s a win/win for everyone.”

State Senator Carla Eslinger (R-33) said she’s eager to see the impact of the bill on the state.

“Missouri has always invested in its people,” Sen. Eslinger told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “During this Special Session the Missouri Legislature did just that by passing Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 3. Combined, these two bills will provide the largest tax cut in Missouri history and grow Missouri’s agriculture industry. I was proud to support both bills and look forward to seeing how they will positively impact Missouri.”

Hudson, Smith, and Seitz are all facing reelection on Nov. 8.