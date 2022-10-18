Branson Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Halloween BOOnanza at the Branson RecPlex on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event will be held along the walking trail near the baseball fields at the RecPlex.
In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include family-friendly activities like games, a bounce house, bingo scavenger hunt, a costume contest, and more. A food truck will also be on site.
Participants are encouraged to come in costume.
Branson Parks and Recreation is looking for community partners for the event. Local businesses will be able to set up booths along the walking path for the event. The booth is at no cost, but businesses are asked to hand out candy to the attendees.
More information about the event and sign up for the booths is available online at BransonParksAndRecreation.com. Questions can also be directed to RecPlex staff by calling 417-335-2368.
