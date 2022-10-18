One of downtown Branson’s most unique restaurants has served its last gyro.

Dimitris’ Greek Gyros and Deli closed on Saturday, Oct. 15, ending a 46-year chapter of serving customers for Owner Dimitrios Tsahiridis.

“I came to Branson in 1977,” Tsahiridis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I was looking for a place to work for three or four months and then go back to the old country. Then the kids were growing up, and we couldn’t leave anymore. The kids grow up and play football, play soccer, and we can’t go.”

Tsahiridis learned to cook from his mother and has been working in the restaurant business since he was a teen.

“I love cooking, I’ve been cooking for almost 52 years now,” Tsahiridis said. “I worked in a few restaurants in St. Louis and in every restaurant I learned exactly what to do to cook everything and how they make it. In Greece, we had big families and the mother cooked for everybody and you helped and learned how to do it.”

He said his father encouraged him to explore the world and it led to him coming to America.

“My father always told us ‘Go to another country, see how people live their life,’” Tsahiridis said. “Life was hard in Greece after the war, you know. I had a sister in St. Louis. I applied for the papers, I waited six years to come in. She had to give me a room, and she had to get me a job or I couldn’t come in. But I waited six years, I got my papers, and I became an American citizen. I love this country.

“I’m very proud Greek, but when I say I’m proud to be an American, it’s a compliment to [America.]”

In 1977, his first restaurant in Branson was located in a small building next to Sammy Lane Resort.

“When I opened my first restaurant it was a little bitty restaurant,” Tsahiridis said. “I painted it, I fixed it, and I was given six months free rent to fix it up. I was under the building doing the plumbing and I told this guy I wanted to open a five-star restaurant. He went home and told his wife ‘This crazy Greek wants to put a five-star restaurant in Branson, Missouri.’ The first Friday we were open we had 12 people. The next Friday we had people lined up out the door.”

Then he moved his five-star restaurant into the lake.

“Then I got a permit and we put a floating restaurant out there which is the Fish House today,” Tsahiridis said. “We had columns and it was really fancy outside. All white and gold. A little bit of Greek food at that restaurant but it was a fancy restaurant. We had a piano player and we built it on 18 barges. It turned out really good.”

He opened Greek Gyros and Deli about eight years ago following the failure of a previous restaurant in the space. Tsahiridis owned the building and decided to use the space himself.

“I had retired for 15 years,” Tsahiridis said. “We focused on Greek food because it’s easier and I like to cook Greek food. This is more like a family place [than the fancy restaurant.] I have 11 grandkids and it makes me feel good when they come here and eat and make a lot of noise. At the other place if they make a lot of noise, I’d have to ask them kindly to leave. But here they can scream, they can do whatever they want.”

While he’s retiring from the day to day grind of his own restaurant, he won’t be just taking it easy.

“I’m 75, about to be 76,” Tsahiridis said. “I probably will still do a few things like catering or advising people if their restaurants are in trouble. I like to exercise, go to the spa, walk, help people if I can. I love Branson. I’m not going to leave here. I’ve been here most of my life.”

He said looking back over his career, he remembers one of the most important things: taking care of his customers.

“When they say ‘Oh this food is delicious’ or ‘This is fantastic, God bless you’ it makes my day,” Tsahiridis said. “I like to take care of my people. People like food. You please them when you give them good food.”

His customers returned their love for Tsahiridis after the announcement of his retirement, filling the restaurant’s social media pages with messages of thanks, praise, and light-hearted laments for not being able to enjoy his food one last time.