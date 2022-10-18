A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job.
On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.
TCAD paramedics were then assisted by first responders from Central Taney County Fire Protection District to welcome Elaine Mudgett into the world at 9:06 a.m. in the back of a TCAD ambulance.
“Emergency childbirth is one of the most nerve-racking but also most exciting parts of our job,” Paramedic Johnathan Tudor told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Although we train for it, emergency childbirth is not a skill that we use every day. We’re glad that we were able to help Mrs. Mudgett in her time of need and that everything turned out well.”
After the birth, mother Kaitlin and baby were transported to Cox Medical Center Branson for evaluation and were later discharged. Both mom and baby are doing well.
While an emergency birth in an ambulance is a rare situation, TCAD responds to over 14,000 requests for help a year in a coverage area of 640 square miles. TCAD is the only dual Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Service and International Academies of Emergency Dispatch Accredited Center of Excellence ambulance district in the state of Missouri.
