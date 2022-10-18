A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School.

The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.

“I was relatively unaware of how these specialized schools for the severely disabled are set up,” Scrivner said. “I was unaware it’s a special school district run out of Jefferson City. I started looking into how the school was set up, and what had been done, but then criminal charges were filed against six of the individuals at the school and we found out more details, and the case grew at that point.”

Scrivner said the family wanted an advocate to push on their behalf against the state. Scrivner said part of the reason they approached his office was his background as a prosecutor for 18 years in Stone County where he handled all the domestic violence and sexual assault cases, and his wife Mandy, who also works for the firm, has been a victim’s advocate, so they saw a firm which was focused on working on behalf of those who are mistreated.

“I normally don’t take cases as far away as West Plains, but this case really spoke to us,” Scrivner said. “When you talk to this family, it’s not someone who is looking for a big payday. What people may not realize is after this, their child had to be taken out of a specialized school, his entire life underwent upheaval, it impacted everything.

“The family noticed at first he was disturbed, unsettled, because they had been told at first it was his fault and they had to remove him. The initial calls came in because he was removed from the school. It wasn’t until later when the police contacted them to watch videos when they discovered what happened to their child.”

Scrivner said the abuse was uncovered when someone made an anonymous call to the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Child Support and Neglect Hotline, who launched their own investigation into the allegations.

“What they saw made them concerned enough to go to the police,” Scrivner said. “The police are the ones who took the ball and ran with it, and found out what exactly happened, and turned it over to the prosecutor who filed felonies against the defendants mentioned in the suit.”

The videos showed repeated abuse of the child, including the child being pinned down on the chest, neck, and back of his head; he would have his head pinned to the desk and then weight piled onto it. One video showed employees pulling the child’s hair, causing the child to squirm in pain, while saying ‘That hurts a little bit, doesn’t it?’”

The suit also mentions the child being struck hard enough to knock the child out of their chair, striking the child’s head against the wall, and staff kicking the child.

According to Missouri Casenet, Missouri’s online court system, charges of Abuse or Neglect of a Child without sexual contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child creating Substantial Risk was filed against Barbara Baker and Vernetta Burgess of West Plains; Karen Gore of Mountain View; Teresia Huddleston of Birch Tree, Cheryl O’Farrell-Silva of Willow Springs, and Barbara Stark of Winona. A seventh individual defendant in the lawsuit, Sheryl Youngblood, does not have a criminal court filing against her in the online database. Baker is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3, with all the others appearing on Nov. 10, in Howell County court.

None of the criminal defendants are listed as still being employed by the school; Youngblood is still listed on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website as the Area II Director, and was Interim Building Administrator at the time of the incidents. At the time of the incidents Huddleston was a teacher for the school, Gore and O’Farrell-Silva were Teacher’s Aides, and Stark was a Teacher’s Aide and Bus Driver.

In addition to the individuals criminally charged and Youngblood, the suit also includes Ozark Horizon State School, the Missouri Board of Education, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled.

Scrivner said he wasn’t surprised to see a move made to take the case to federal court because it involves federal statutes such as the Americans With Disabilities Act. The suit also includes allegations both state and federal, such as Assault, Fraud, violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, and Negligence.

“I really believe this wouldn’t have happened to a non-disabled student,” Scrivner said. “The way it was handled would never have happened to a student who could talk and stand up for themselves. The way it was handled afterward was embarrassing to the school.”

Scrivner pointed out because of the unique needs of the child, the parents now have to care for the child at home 24/7.

“It’s not like they can take him to a school in a neighboring district,” Scrivner said. “It’s not like he’s in Branson and can then go to Hollister. He is being deprived of the right to be in school. That is a violation of the Disabilities Act.”

Scrivner said the Attorney General’s office made the move to federal court, and is representing not only the state agencies but also the individuals who are separately facing criminal charges.

The Branson Tri-Lakes News contacted Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to ask why they were representing the individuals who have been criminally charged related to this case, and received this statement from Marianna Deal, Director of Communications for the Attorney General:

“We can’t comment on our representation of state agencies in pending litigation. We recommend that you talk directly with the agencies involved in this matter.”

Scrivner said he knows this case will be a challenge, with he and his wife being the only ones representing the family, versus the entire Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

“I want people to realize they came to us for help before the criminal charges were ever filed,” Scrivner said. “They can’t leave him home, and the home education program where teachers are sent into the home was not being offered to them for a while, although it changed after some of this came out. It’s about making changes, accountability, hiring, training, and supervising in these schools.

“There’s very little day to day supervision and accountability, and the oversight needs to be there.”

Scrivner said one of the outcomes he hopes for is a better level of qualifications and training for those who deal with these children, and he doesn’t want to see something like this happen again to any special needs student.