The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a stabbing near Reeds Spring.

On the evening of Tuesday, May 11, Stone County Deputies were dispatched to Keystone Road near Reeds Spring on a call regarding a stabbing, according to a press release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, the victim was in route being transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle and the suspect had fled the scene before police were called.

During the investigation, the Stone County Deputies and Detectives revealed that an unnamed 37 year-old male victim had been stabbed in the head. Information was obtained about the incident and suspect, and a probable cause statement was submitted to the Stone County Prosecutor, according to the release.

The victim received multiple stitches on the side of his head, according to Rader.

“(The victim) was treated and released from the hospital last night,” said Rader.

A felony warrant for 1st degree assault and armed criminal action was issued for the suspect, Matthew C. Hembree, 36, on Wednesday, May 12. There is a no bound on the warrant, according to the release.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Hembree. They have asked the public for help via their social media outlets.

“We have warrants issued for him and are looking for him now. We have not located him yet but usually social media is pretty good and can help us locate someone within 24 hours,” said Rader.

If you know the whereabouts of Hembree, please contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Office at 417-357-6116, or send a text message or call 911.