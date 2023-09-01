The Missouri Department of Transportation is advising drivers of upcoming night time work south of Hollister, which will cause lane closures.
The work will take place on Missouri Route 86 between Jones Road and Ridgedale Road from Wednesday, Sept. 6 to Friday, Sept. 8, and then again from Monday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 15. No weekend work will take place in between the listed dates.
