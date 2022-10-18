A 61-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas man is behind bars in connection with a three decades old assault case in Taney County.

Tony Lee Wagner is jailed in Bourbon County, Kansas, after being charged by Taney County prosecutors with two counts of first degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and forcible rape.

“A large number of individuals, both active and retired, in the law enforcement community have worked on this case since 1992,” Taney County Prosecutor William Duston told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The Taney County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates all of their hard work. This case is a testament to the dedication of the law enforcement community in bringing violent offenders to justice in cold cases through the use of new tools and technologies as well as interagency cooperation.”

According to court documents, on Aug. 14, 1992 two women who had traveled separately from Texas to the Branson area and the following afternoon both visited Henning State Park on West Highway 76.

The women were then attacked by a man with a rock who struck them both in the head. After both women were incapacitated, the assailant drug the first victim away from the second, where he continued his assault.

A DNA profile was developed in 2008 after a test on a sexual assault kit.

Investigators used an initial suspect description and circumstantial evidence to build a case Tony Wagner should be investigated for a DNA match. After finding a possible address in Fort Scott, Kansas, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators partnered with the Fort Scott Police Department to collect a styrofoam cup, lid, and straw from Wagner’s trash, which was sent to the MSHP crime lab for DNA testing.

The DNA profile obtained from the items taken from Wagner’s trash had a profile which matched the 2008 DNA profile from the sexual assault kit.

Investigators called Wagner a danger to the community and others citing among other reasons a January 2022 disturbance where Wagner threatened a youth at a community center.

All four charges are Class A felonies, meaning upon conviction a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison or life imprisonment. Wagner currently does not have an attorney listed in Missouri Casenet.