As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, breast cancer survivors are sharing their stories and encouraging everyone to be checked regularly.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. There is a 1 in 8 chance of an American woman to develop breast cancer.
Longtime Branson resident Stephanie Sill Crawford was diagnosed with breast cancer in July of 2017 after doing a self examination which alerted her to a lump.
“I put off going to the doctor for a while because life’s busy and you don’t want to think about anything like that happening to you,” Crawford said. “Before my son went off to college, I thought, if it’s what I think it is then I don’t want to have to tell him over the phone while he’s starting college and so I went to the doctor.”
Crawford said her experience getting diagnosed was very quick and was life saving. She went into the CoxHealth Women’s Center for her initial visit the day after she called to make the appointment for a mammogram and an ultrasound. Crawford said her doctor, Dr. Afshar, was instrumental in getting things done quickly. Within a day of going to the doctor she had all her tests back and by the next week she had her first surgery scheduled.
“They had me come in for the biopsy, all on the same day,” Crawford said. “After I was diagnosed, they told me that had I waited five more months, I wouldn’t be here. A week and a half later, I had my first surgery, they didn’t think they got it all. So I went in and opted for a double mastectomy.”
Local radio personality Janet Ellis, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2017. Ellis shares her story with her radio listeners while she was going through the process from diagnosis to treatment.
Ellis’ cancer was found during a routine mammogram.
“I was diligent, because I was a large chested woman, every year on getting my mammograms,” Ellis said. “I just did it as a kind of precaution once a year and had been getting them as a baseline.”
Ellis said she received a call from the Women’s Center the day of her mammogram telling her they wanted her to come back for a redo. She said that in the many years of going to get mammograms, this was not uncommon.
“I went in for my normal mammogram and well woman exam on a Monday. That afternoon, they called from the hospital and said they needed me to come back for redo. I’d gone back several times before, I mean if you move or there is a wrinkle or whatever it is,” Ellis said. So the next day they called again and they said I needed to come on in and just redo it, just peace of mind. Tuesday started a week of exams and tests.”
Crawford said she really didn’t have much time to think about things and said she knew she couldn’t dwell on the diagnosis, but rather she needed to focus on what she and her family had to do.
“I will admit that I shed a couple tears at the Women’s Center when they told me, and then after that, I said we won’t cry, we won’t,” Crawford said. “You know we’re gonna face it head on, we’re going to survive, we’re not going to let it stop us from doing anything that we want to do, right. So, you know, we, I tried to have a positive attitude.”
Ellis said a positive attitude is difficult sometimes but is important when facing cancer, which is still such a very scary word to many.
“It was that moment when I realized I’ve got breast cancer. I remembered my best friend, Elaine, in California, who had ovarian cancer, and who never once said ‘Why me?’ But cancer for so long was one of those words which had a stigma with it. You whispered it, it was something that was thought of as a death sentence. And so, I mean, it was so surreal for a little bit and then I remembered Elaine and how she had stayed positive.”
The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2021 are:
—About 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.
—About 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed.
—About 43,600 women will die from breast cancer.
Crawford talked about having good support systems, including having good doctors and health care providers who listen to you.
“I had very good care, very good doctors at the Women’s Center at Cox and the Cox Cancer Center, I can’t say enough about the doctors and the nurses,” Crawford said. “They would laugh with you, and cry with you if you needed that. They would check on you. It’s almost like they become family. You know I had huge support from my family, my friends, all of my co-workers, and my doctors. I couldn’t ask for any better from my support system.”
Ellis said her family, co-workers, listener and her home church in western Oklahoma were her support team during her diagnosis and treatment.
“They were so good, and, and everybody was very concerned,” Ellis said. “They were my support system and helped me get through everything. My family was always there. I have letters and cards from listeners, I had co-workers who laughed with me and were there. It is important to have people to support you.”
Crawford said her family was such a strength for her during her treatment , which lasted 16 months with chemo and radiation.
“My husband was fantastic,” Crawford said. “I’ve met a lot of amazing women and become friends with a lot of amazing women. And so many husbands don’t stick by them but mine did, and he is amazing. My son wrote a paper in college about me and everything I had gone through. It was a moment in my journey which was positive.”
According to the American Cancer Society, at this time there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. This includes women still being treated and those who have completed. Women being diagnosed with breast cancer now may have a better outlook than anytime before.
SEER Stage 5-year
Relative Survival Rate
— 99% survival rate for ‘Localized’, where there is no sign that the cancer has spread outside of the breast.
— 86% survival rate for ‘Regional’, where the cancer has spread outside the breast to nearby structures or lymph nodes.
— 28% survival rate for ’Distant’, where the cancer has spread to distant parts of the body such as the lungs, liver or bones.
The SEER database tracks 5-year relative survival rates for breast cancer in the United States, based on how far the cancer has spread. The SEER database, however, does not group cancers by stages (stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, etc.). Instead, it groups cancers into localized, regional, and distant stages.
Neither Crawford or Ellis had a family history of breast cancer. However, now the members of their families do have a history which started with them. Both encourage women and men to still be vigilant even if they have no family history.
“It’s just very, very important to get checked. I was the first,” Crawford said. “I did not have a genetic positive test and was not aware of any family history. But now my nieces, my sister, my mom and even my son have a family history. That’s something to think about too because I had breast cancer, now my son has to start getting checked for any kind of cancer earlier. He has a direct family history. Yeah. So it’s important to teach not only you, your girls but your sons to be aware of their own bodies and go get tested for things.”
“With my niece and my great niece, I have stressed to them to know their bodies and be aware,” Ellis said. “I want them to know they are the next generation after me and the next, but that it is possible and now there is a history. They need to get checked, get their mammograms and do their self exams.”
Ellis and Crawford said the key to surviving is early detection and knowing your treatment options. Both opted to have double mastectomy, as well as chemo and radiation as their treatment. Both said they looked at all their options and became their own health advocates during the process.
“The sooner you catch it, the better your chances are,” Crawford said. “There are different treatment options for breast cancer, and each person must choose which is best for them. The thing is, if you go into it with a positive attitude, you accept certain things, and you make the choices you have a better chance. Everybody makes different choices on how they want to be treated. Some people don’t do chemo, some people ought not to do treatment, and that’s their choice, right. But you make the choices that are good for you. Yeah. And those are the right choices.”
“How you react to what is happening to your body is important. You get to feel what you feel right, whether you’re in a conflict with somebody or fighting cancer. Attitude makes so much difference. Knowing all your options and making those choices for yourself is important. Every person has to make up what is best for them, you know. I weighed those options. And for some people it is okay to say quality of life over quantity of life. The important thing is knowing.”
Crawford said when she was going through treatment she turned to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and local Facebook groups for breast cancer patients and survivors, which she continues to be a part of, for additional support.
“Everybody’s going through the same thing, or has been through it or is just starting. So everybody helps you,” Crawford said. “You can ask questions, and nobody’s afraid to say anything. I was big about talking about it all the time. I mean, it helps me, it helps everybody around me, because when you’re diagnosed and going through physical changes, some people feel uncomfortable. It was nice to have people who could relate and have been there to talk to.”
Ellis said she wishes there were more groups in the Branson area for breast cancer patients, but agrees the online support and support from the Breast Cancer Foundation for the Ozarks is very helpful when you are needing information and just someone to talk to who understands exactly what you are going through.
Both women say they tell everyone to go get those yearly checks, get those mammograms, be proactive if you think something is wrong to talk to your doctor, and if they do find something to advocate for a treatment which makes sense for you.
“It’s very important to advocate for yourself. With me, if I would have gone sooner…if I went to the doctor when I found it, then it’s very possible that it wouldn’t have been as far along, because it was a very aggressive fast growing cancer. So,the double mastectomy was the best for me,” Crawford said. “I mean I had made my decision because my thought was as if it’s in one it could be in the other. I was very blessed that it was not. And they had actually gotten it all, the first time.”
“Women, know your bodies get those mammograms, and if there’s something, and it’s not right, then follow through because early detection is a key,” Ellis said. “I noticed one time, like about three months before I had that mammogram, I had a real severe pain in my right breast. It was just like that. It was in my breasts, it wasn’t in my belly. It was a quick pain and I didn’t think about it again until they found something. Pay attention to your body and what it is telling you.”
For more information visit www.bcfo.org.
