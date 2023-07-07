State Representative Brian Seitz (R-156) spoke with the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the most recent session of the Missouri legislature, sharing he had a mixed view of what took place in Jefferson City this year.
“Personally, I got a lot accomplished,” Seitz said. “Things I’ve been working on behind the scenes or leading in the front for the last two years actually passed this session. Some of those bills may not have my name on them, but I was the catalyst to get those bills across the line. So I had a really good session personally.”
Seitz mentioned a few of his successes, including a bill he hopes will provide opportunities for more jobs and for significant money to move into southwest Missouri.
“The movie entertainment tax credit, I think it’s called the ShowMO Act now, I’ve been working on that for the past couple of years,” Seitz said. “I had to get some of the conservatives in my party who are normally in agreement with me to join because this will benefit my district. Branson will benefit from an entertainment tax credit, so I think that’s one of the biggest accomplishments of the session.
“Direct access to physical therapists without a primary care physician referral is something I’ve been working on for the last three years, that came to pass this session. Also, a fund was established to help first responders who have PTSD and to get that recognized as an occupational disease. Another highlight is that we saved women’s sports. Two years ago I saw that go down in flames, so this year I sponsored my own bill and joined with two other legislators to get the bill passed. It’s very disingenuous that a man can pretend to be a woman and steal a hard earned medal from our daughters in sports. It’s a matter of fairness.”
Seitz didn’t have as rosy a view about the rest of the legislature.
“I would give the last legislative session a ‘D’ if you were in school,” Seitz said. “I don’t think we did what we needed to do as a Republican supermajority. I think things were left on the table, compromises were made, some to our benefit. We have a problem in this state realizing we are a Republican supermajority and we can do things like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and other places where we hold sway as a party. It’s just difficult to do that when we have such a supermajority that we are fractured.”
Seitz said there’s hope things could improve in Jefferson City, but there will need to be changes both in leadership and in the rules under which the Republicans operate the House and Senate.
“When Catherine Hanaway took over, when the Republicans finally won the House and Senate again, she put in place rules which give individual legislators power to determine our priorities and to get legislation passed. Because we’ve held sway for so long, the rules seem to benefit now our leadership rather than the individual legislator. Lobbyists still dominate the Capitol and determine which legislation passes or not.”
Seitz pointed out overall the House of Representatives passed only seven bills on their own, not counting bills from the Senate which they had also approved during session.
“Why are we there for four months?” Seitz said. “We are the ones who are the people’s voice and yet it seems like every single year we capitulate to the Senate. Their bills, maybe we get to add an amendment to their Christmas tree, their bills will pass but the House of Representatives is slighted. That needs to flip around. That needs to change, so the people’s voices are the ones which are heard.”
Seitz again cited changes in the rules and leadership as the way to accomplish the flip.
“We often set our priorities at the beginning of the year,” Seitz said. “I’m going to remind leadership again, as I’ve done in the past, priority has that root word of prior. These are bills we need to get done first, we need to pass them early and often in the session, and force the Senate to take up our well-vetted House bills prior to taking up any Senate bills. We’re the closest to the people and the people’s voices are the ones which need to be heard.”
Seitz’s bill to extend the statute of limitations in civil cases for victims of child sex abuse passed the House 150-0 in the waning days of the session, but it was so late in the year the Senate did not have time to pick up the bill. When asked by Branson Tri-Lakes News if that was intentional on the part of the Republican leadership, he agreed.
“I think it was and that has to do with lobbyist groups,” Seitz said. “All it takes is a lobbyist to call one Senator and he can filibuster any individual bill. I had some Senators say they would help me with House Bill 367, and within a week before the end of the session all those senators pulled their support because a lobby group, meaning the insurance lobby, obviously got to them.
“Some of our leadership is going to be involved in statewide runs and they need, of course, money to campaign. Campaigning is not cheap. But that fundraising should be secondary to the will of the people. House Bill 367 got 150 yes votes. I want to present that bill, which I will, it will be the first bill I present next session, and I’m going to have to force that through the lobbyist influence in the state house.”
Seitz said why the bill’s not passing is a disappointment, he is happy the bill was finally heard and they received 150 yes votes, which is what the lobbyists feared would happen, because it gives the bill momentum for the next session.
Republican leadership has also had issues this session with Seitz, because he has been working in a bipartisan manner in the tourism committee, allowing bills submitted by Democrats to move forward out of committee.
“The leadership in the House and my fellow representatives have bandied about this term, and I never expected it, the word ‘statesman,’” Seitz said. “If a bill is a good bill and it would benefit the majority, especially those in my district, it’s irrelevant what party it comes from. If it’s a bill that benefits the citizens of Missouri, I will support that bill. Yes, I ran more Democratic bills through the tourism committee last year than anyone in the last 15 years, and some of them will be signed by the governor. Many have to do with holidays and things like that observed throughout the state, but again, if the legislation benefits the citizens of Missouri, I will vote for it, because that’s what I’m there for.”
Seitz implied it’s foolish for people to think just because he’s working with Democrats to move forward some pieces of legislation that he’s suddenly not a hard-core Republican.
“Everyone knows I’m one of the rightest of the right wing as far as the Republican party goes,” Seitz said. “There is no doubt about that. The fact that I represent the people, rather than unelected bureaucrats or other leaders in the “party” is disconcerting to [the party leaders] but I’m going to keep doing it because the people have to come first.”
He added that while he is focusing on putting citizens first, he is also looking for ways to make government smaller and less intrusive in people’s lives.
Seitz also addressed a recent issue within Branson: a drag queen show at a local bar and grill. At a Branson Board of Aldermen meeting shortly before the event, several dozen local residents came out to the public comment time of the meeting to issue their condemnations of the event and its taking place within the city. During the meeting, a statement was read by one of the aldermen from Seitz, who was in Jefferson City during that meeting, voicing his support for those who were against the drag show.
Branson Tri-Lakes News asked Seitz about the situation, and his response to several members of the public who called on the board to follow the Bible rather than following the Constitution in the situation.
“As you know, faith is extremely important to me,” Seitz said. “A Biblical foundation, even within our founding documents like the Constitution, is undeniable. But there are city codes and ordinances that have to be followed. I think issues related to the drag shows and so forth are best handled under the purview of planning and zoning. We can designate parts of the city for this activity, or that activity, or if we as citizens don’t want a certain type of activity, we can do that legally through planning and zoning and looking at city ordinances.
“But are we to become a theocracy in Branson? Absolutely not. I believe God said in scripture His Kingdom is not of this world and we are to follow Biblical precepts like Romans 13. But, also, work within the framework of what the founders set up and that includes our city government.”
Even during the off-season for the legislature, Seitz can still be reached through his Jefferson City office by emailing Brian.Seitz@house.mo.gov or calling 573-751-1309.
