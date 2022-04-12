The Branson Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau presented a report to the Branson Board of Aldermen on March 22, regarding the demographics of tourists into the city in 2021.
The report showed not only a significant increase from the pandemic impacted year of 2020, but increases across the board compared to the last non-COVID year, 2019. The report also showed Branson having a record number of travelers in 2021, falling about 4,000 visitors short of reaching the 10 million visitor mark for the first time.
Rachel Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for the CVB, told the aldermen of a new tactic taken for the 2021 survey which will be used in the near future; two different kinds of surveys with a goal of getting a better overall picture of the tourists who visit the area.
The first survey is the one which has been done of visitors at 25 major attractions or shows inside Branson, which is called the “intercept” survey because they intercept someone who is in town to get their email for a follow-up electronic survey.
The second survey is a general population, or “gen pop” panel, which will reach out up to 650 miles from the city and look at visitors versus non-visitors, and those who have not returned to visit for a significant period of time.
The new study is aimed at giving the city insights as to the impression of Branson’s brand among all travelers and to find reasons why visitors choose not to come to Branson. The new study also covers the immediate areas outside of the city of Branson, which the CVB believes would also increase the depth of information about area visitors.
The CVB felt using both surveys would be a good way to tie past research to the present, and give a more complete overall picture of tourism in the regions.
“The gen pop survey is directionally similar to results shown in the intercept but for instance while the gen pop survey shows 36% of Branson travelers visit shows instead of 66% as listed in the intercept survey,” Wood said. “Our live shows still rank as the second most popular activity in Branson behind shopping, but the same is true for spending and intent to return.”
Wood also noted to the aldermen differences in the two surveys when it came to average age of the respondent and the makeup of a traveler’s party. The average age in the gen pop survey was 45 years old, while the intercept survey’s average age was 57 years old. The gen pop survey showed 62% of the respondents were in Branson as part of a family unit compared to just 29% in the intercept survey.
As she presented the actual data from the report, Wood showed approximately 9,996,000 visitors came into the region in 2021, a significant increase from the COVID-19 impacted 2020 when tourism fell almost 31%. The increase in 2021 was also measured against 2019, the last non-COVID impacted year, and showed a more than 10% increase in visitor totals.
The same patterns of increase showed in the tax revenue which came into the city. The 1% city sales tax showed a 48.1% jump compared to 2020, and a 25.1% increase compared to 2019. The tourism tax showed a huge boost, with 2021’s revenue 106.2% above 2020, and 33.6% above 2019.
Increases also showed in the TCED Tax (50% over 2020, 18.7% over 2019), Stone County Tax (28%, 16.7%) and the Taney County tax (41.3%, 29.8%.)
Wood said the surveys showed Branson with a number of perceived strengths among visitors, with the top responses stating visitors feel Branson is safe and wholesome; has a variety of things to do; has beautiful scenery; is family friendly; and has “great live music.”
The survey also showed “areas of concern”, among them Branson does not have enough unique restaurants, is not affordable or a good value for the money, is not easy to get from location to location, and lacks “fresh, new experiences.”
Wood told the aldermen part of the restaurant issue is because of an increase in the average income of Branson visitors.
“We are attracting a more affluent customer, and when you attract a more affluent customer they don’t want to see the typical chains,” Wood said. “They want to see higher-end, they want to see new things.”
Wood responded to alderman concerns regarding the surveys showing a lack of new attractions by saying it could just be an awareness issue.
“There aren’t destinations out there who have as many new things every year as we do,” Wood said. “We may not be doing as well as getting out the word about the new things. But it’s what the consumer is looking for. The consumer is asking us ‘what’s new,’ especially if they’ve been here before.”
The breakdown of where visitors came from in 2021 showed a decrease of 11% from visitors whose home is more than 301 miles from Branson when compared to 2019, while the city’s core market (0 to 100 miles away) was up 19% and the primary market (101 to 300 miles) was up 11%.
Wood attributed it to lingering issues with the pandemic.
“This really didn’t surprise us because of the current situation, people from California for example have a different travel situation,” Wood said. “We hope to return to normal in 2022.”
The survey also showed the area had 12% new visitors in 2021, which concerned Mayor Larry Milton. Milton said in the past the advice had been given to him that if the city had less than 20% new visitors it meant trouble on the horizon.
Wood again referred to the pandemic related issues, saying survey results in the last few years have to be evaluated in a different manner because of the unique atmosphere of 2020. CVB CEO/President Jason Outman responded to Alderman Clay Cooper’s comment about significant first-time visitors at his show by saying it could be more representative of what’s actually happening on the ground in Branson today.
“You always have to look at (the survey) with a grain of salt because of who was actually responding to the surveys,” Outman said. “I honestly would listen more to Clay and those in his audience who are saying ‘I’m a first timer’ compared to receiving an email survey from us to respond.”
The survey showed the runaway number one reason visitors came to Branson was for leisure alone; combined leisure and business was third on the list. (Business travel was second.) Most visitors who responded to the survey showed an average of 50 days from the time they make a decision to visit Branson until the actual trip; 36 days on average before booking lodging or purchasing show tickets.
A survey question asked visitors about activities on their most recent visit which showed shopping as the number one response. Live shows were a close second. Visiting downtown Branson, outdoors or lake activities, unique local restaurants, and Silver Dollar City were the next five responses.
However, when asking about someone’s primary reason for coming to Branson, Silver Dollar City jumped from No.6 to No.1 among respondents to the “gen pop” survey. Live shows were second, and shopping was third. (The intercept survey showed live shows as the major factor, with 55% of respondents listing live shows, but Silver Dollar City was second with the same general percentage of respondents as in the gen pop survey.)
The surveys showed good news for Branson’s live entertainment industry. Visitors who attend shows would attend an average of 3.5 shows per trip, with 28% responding they would see five or more shows every trip to Branson.
Of those shows, 68% were shows inside a stand-alone Branson theater. Shows at places like Silver Dollar City were second, and dinner theater shows ranked third.
The average spending by a family unit in Branson was just over $1,000 a day, with the average stay in the city consisting of 4.1 nights. Cooper noted the number was higher than previous surveys, which showed visitor stay numbers in the 3.5 range. Wood agreed the total was “three something” but did not have the actual data in front of her for the category.
One of the major sections of good news showed overwhelmingly positive responses to returning for another visit to the region. Wood said 9 out of 10 respondents said they will likely return to Branson within the next year.
“We don’t have a problem getting them to come back when they come for the first time,” Wood said. “In fact, most of those surveyed said they didn’t stay long enough.”
Milton said the information was important for all business owners in Branson to take to heart.
“This is a loud, loud statement for all the businesses in Branson,” Milton said. “You treat the people right. They have a good experience, get a good value, and they want to come back.”
While visitors to Branson had a positive response, non-visitors who responded why they didn’t visit were not as glowing. The survey showed while 60% of respondents had a “somewhat or very positive opinion” of Branson, it only placed the city 9th in a list of other tourist destinations.
The top positive perception from respondents was Destin, Florida, followed by the Wisconsin Dells, and Pigeon Forge. Kansas City and St. Louis were just 2 and 1 percentage points ahead of Branson in the list.
The non-visitors surveyed also showed one-third plan to visit the area, but the total is significantly behind the other locations in the survey. Destin, Florida showed a 57% interest in visiting while Branson stood at 31%.
Non-visitors ranked the types of shows they expected to find in Branson, with country music shows mentioned by almost 2/3 of respondents. Original music, music festivals, “hillbilly or cheesy” entertainment, and comedy shows rounded out the top 5.
The top reasons for non-visitors to choose other destinations were they felt Branson was “not for me,” they preferred other places, or they thought Branson was “a bit too cheesy/hillbilly for our liking.”
Lapsed visitors said their reason for not returning was mainly a lack of new items which were of interest to them.
The CVB report closed by citing the U.S. Travel Association’s forecast for the year showing after the record 26.6% increase in 2021 over 2020, they anticipate 3.5% growth in tourism in 2022.
