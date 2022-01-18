The city of Branson is looking for citizens who have gone above and beyond to help their community.
The city announced the launch of “You’ve Been Caught,” a program to recognize residents or workers in the city who “have shown and demonstrated the ability to make a positive difference to the health, welfare or quality of life of the community.”
The official award will be titled “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Great” and those who receive the award will be honored during a Board of Aldermen meeting by the Mayor and the board.
The award will be given monthly as determined by a “Citizen Recognition Committee” which will review all nominations and make recommendations. Some of the eligibility criteria are:
- You may nominate someone for an isolated event or a series of actions.
- This award is to recognize residents or workers that have shown and demonstrated by their actions to benefit and make a difference to the health and/or welfare and/or quality of life of the residents of Branson.
- Residents of the city of Branson or individuals employed within the limits of the city of Branson are eligible.
- Only Individuals are to be recognized, not groups.
- City of Branson employees and current elected officials are not eligible.
The nomination form for the award can be found on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov, under the “residents’’ header. Nominations need to be in the City Administration office by 3 p.m. on the last day of the month to be considered for the following month’s award.
