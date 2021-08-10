Taney County officials have reported record monthly sales tax revenue.
The August sales tax check from the State of Missouri, which provides the tax processed by the state in July from sales made in June, was almost a quarter million dollars higher than any August check in the last decade.
“This month is approximately $237,000 higher than any other August for the past 10 years,” Taney County Treasurer Melanie Smith said via email.
The August check of $933,201 was slightly behind July’s record check of $960,533.
The previous August record was $695,964 in 2019.
The county’s revenue for the year is currently just over $6 million, putting the county about 8.5% percent ahead of revenue when compared to the record revenue year of 2019.
Keep inmind people taxation is theft of your time and labor. You are threatened with jail, and/or fines if you don't pay and that is extortion. All they care about is new record number, not that they keep talking more and more from people who continue to have less and less.
