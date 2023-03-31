A new restaurant on Branson Landing is going to be bringing in specially made craft beer along with family dining opportunities.
Bricktown Brewery is opening on the west end of Branson Landing, in the former Garfield’s space across from Bass Pro Shops.
“We thought this was a great opportunity,” General Manager Angela Tanner told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’ve been looking in this area for a while and this opportunity came up and we decided to jump on it. We’re excited to bring Bricktown from Oklahoma to Branson.”
The regional chain opened 30 years ago in Oklahoma City before branching out to surrounding towns and border states.
“We actually have craft brew license 0001 for the state of Oklahoma,” Tanner said. “We brew our own beers and then distribute them to our locations.”
The company has four beers they do all year and then seasonal varieties. They also work with local breweries in the communities where they have a restaurant, so they are exploring partnerships with Branson area brewers.
“Local brewers are one of our main pillars,” Tanner said.
She said Bricktown Brewery wants visitors to experience actual friendly service and not just servers who take their order and disappear.
“From the moment we greet you until we say goodbye as you leave, we want you to experience truly friendly service,” Tanner said. “That’s another one of our main pillars.”
The third pillar is the food.
“We also focus on making great food,” she said. “After all, you can’t have a great restaurant without great food.”
The Bricktown menu features a wide variety of options, including appetizers, burgers, handcrafted specialty sandwiches, cauliflower crust pizzas, salads, and cooked meals such as “Big Mike’s Meatloaf,” brewery chicken fried steak, and seafood platters.
The bar area inside the restaurant is separated from the family dining area, and the outside porch area is almost a second dining experience.
“The porch area will have its own bar,” Tanner said. “There will be big-screen TVs and things for people who want to hang out there and watch a game.”
Tanner said they are still looking for employees and applications can be sent through their website, bricktownbrewery.com.
The restaurant is scheduled to open to the public on Monday, April 3.
