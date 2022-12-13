Students from Branson High School were given the opportunity to tour area college campuses this fall.
The tours, organized by the high school counseling department, hope to give the students an opportunity to see first-hand what the various colleges and universities have to offer.
“We visited the campuses of OTC Table Rock, Missouri State University, College of the Ozarks, Drury University and Evangel University,” Branson High School Sophomore Counselor Janae Schneider said. “These trips not only allow students to gain an understanding of area colleges, but truly motivate them towards the future as they picture themselves on campus one day.”
The students were given tours of dorms, classrooms, and ate in the dining halls. Presentations were given to the students by admissions counselors about specific programs, offerings, and school qualifications.
In addition to the Branson High School seniors, students enrolled in the GO CAPS Education Strand program also went on college tours this fall. The students visited Southwest Baptist University’s College of Education.
“We toured the campus and were able to speak with faculty from different disciplines in education, talk with current students and hear from a panel of educators about their ‘why’ for choosing a career in education,” Education Strand Associate Dominic Giannotti said.
The students were shown various aspects of student life on the SBU campus and ate in the dining hall.
“These experiences have been the most iconic parts of the year!” Giannotti said.
The GO CAPS students also attended Bobcat Day at College of the Ozarks.
