A local legal firm staffer has been named to the Board of Directors for a Florida-based non-profit legal organization.
Brian Pierce of the Law Firm of Attorney Michael Horn LLC has been appointed to the board for the Florida Justice Center. The center provides legal services to low-income individuals and promotes the belief in access to justice to all citizens.
“I am thrilled Brian is doing this important work,” Attorney Michael Horn said in a statement. “His extensive legal background and commitment to justice will be invaluable assets as we work to advance our mission of providing legal services to marginalized communities.”
Pierce has a background as a public defender and private attorney along with serving as a clerk for the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
“I am honored to join the board of the Florida Justice Center,” said Pierce. “The work that they do to ensure that everyone has access to quality legal representation is vital, and I am excited to contribute my skills and experience to this important mission.”
Pierce’s appointment comes as the FJC expands their services and outreach efforts.
