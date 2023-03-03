A former state lawmaker who ran a healthcare clinic in Branson will be spending over six years in federal prison.
Tricia Derges was found guilty in June 2022 of 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent. She also was found to have lied to patients about “stem cell” treatments which did not contain stem cells, and mixing money between the nonprofit clinic, Life Up Someone Today, and Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations.
“This disgraced health care professional exploited her patients, some with terminal illnesses, who came to her for medical care,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. “This disgraced former public official exploited her constituents as the community struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic by stealing public funds. She lied to her patients, to her community, and to federal agents. Today’s sentence holds her accountable for her fraud and deceit.”
In addition to the six year, three month sentence without parole, U.S. District Judge Brian Weems ordered Derges to pay $500,600 in restitution to her victims.
“Derges exploited her position as an elected official and a medical professional to benefit herself financially with complete disregard, to not only her constituents, but to the oath she took as a healthcare professional to do no harm,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Kansas City Charles Dayoub said. “She not only fraudulently received nearly $300,000 in CARES Act funds, but also deceived patients by marketing fake stem cell treatment and illegally provided drugs to clients of her clinics. Her actions were a betrayal of trust, eroding the very core of our confidence in a system we rely on and damaging the public’s trust not only in our elected officials but in our healthcare system.”
Derges was found guilty of obtaining $296,574 in CARES Act funding for Lift Up Someone Today related to COVID-19 testing services, and then not providing COVID-19 testing services to clients of the nonprofit organization. Derges submitted an application to Greene County for CARES Act funding invoices from Dynamic DNA for more than 3,000 COVID-19 tests, but the tests were given through the for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinic.
On the stem cell fraud, Derges told patients who received injections of amniotic fluid they received stem cells, when documentation from the University of Utah, who provided the fluid, said the fluid contained no cells.
Derges posted on Facebook in 2020 of the fluid: “This amazing treatment stands to provide a potential cure for COVID-19 patients that is safe and natural.”
The University of Utah charged Derges $244 per milliliter and $438 for two milliliters of the amniotic fluid, while Derges charged patients $950 to $1,450 per milliliter. In total, patients paid over $191,000 for fluid which did not contain the promised stem cells.
Derges was also convicted of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions.
“This official violated the trust of her constituents and her duties as an elected official, by putting personal profit before her community’s health and well-being,” Special Agent in Charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General Curt L. Muller said. “Her sentencing demonstrates that there are consequences for stealing taxpayer dollars and endangering public health.”
Derges resigned her seat in the Missouri House of Representatives after her conviction, and her narcotics license was placed on three year probation in an agreement with the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services. She surrendered her assistant physician’s license after her conviction.
Derges could have been sentenced to 20 years each on the fraud and drug distribution charges, and up to five years on the false statement charges.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to Derges’ attorney Al Watkins for comment but he did not respond by press time.
