After three years of extensive planning and construction, southern Stone County will have more fire protection with its new station near Kimberling City.
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District will host a ribbon cutting and open house for its new Station 2 on Tuesday, May 10, at 2 p.m., located at 14743 Business Highway 13. Additional parking is available across the street at Holiday Planners, according to a press release from SSCFPD.
Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven told Branson Tri-Lakes News in April of 2021 the station was a project which spanned years.
“This new fire station project is the culmination of years of extensive planning beforehand and extensive planning for the growing future of our area,” Wolven said in the release.
The 14,350 square foot fire station was a $2 million project with the district financing half of the project, and the remaining half coming out of the district’s capital expense fund.
“Fiscally, this new fire station is conservative, but is designed for the foreseeable future.” Wolven said.
The new station is replacing the station located on Fire Station Road off James River Road.
“It is right on the edge of Kimberling City,” Wolven said in 2021. “It is one of the oldest, if not the oldest station, that the district currently has. As a matter of fact, the current Station 2 was one that southern Stone County fire inherited when it was organized in 1986. It was a building for Kimberling City volunteer fire departments buildings and we have kept it there ever since.”
In 2016 the district hired its first full-time career firefighters which are housed at Station 1. The new Station 2 will have crew quarters which will allow for the hiring of additional career firefighters to cover the new station around the clock.
“Kimberling City is a high populous area in Southern Stone Fire Protection District and with the continued growth of the area we wanted to improve our level of service to our residents and visitors,” Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moore said in the release. “Overall, our district has seen an increase in calls for our service. In 2016, we responded to 2,560 calls. In just a five-year timeframe our call volume increased to nearly 3,000 and Station 2’s response area has responded to almost a third of those calls.”
"Overall, our district has seen an increase in calls for our service," Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Mike Moore told Branson Tri-Lakes News in April 2021.
In 2016, we responded to 2,560 calls. In just the last five years our calls (have) increased to nearly 3,000 and Station 2 has responded to almost a third of those calls.
According to Wolven, the district covers 280 square miles and has 14 stations and two boats at docks for water rescues and fires on the lake.
“When you have a third of the calls, all in one area, definitely gets your attention,” said Wolven. “It’s a highly populous area and there is a lot of need in that area.”
“As a fire district, we sincerely believe that this project is a move in the right direction for the people of our district and we have remained fiscally responsible to our citizens in this project,” Moore said. “We sincerely believe that, when it is completed, it will be something our communities will be proud of.”
For more information visit sscfpd.org.
