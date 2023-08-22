The Missouri Department of Cannabis Regulation has issued a mandatory product recall related to concerns about a “potential threat to health and safety.”
DCR has issued the recall for all products made by Delta Extraction, LLC. The company is an infused product manufacturer, meaning they infuse a product with cannabis, cannabinoids, or cannabis concentrates to create a product like a gummy or edible, or products for use in vape pens.
“The recalled products were not compliantly tracked in the statewide track and trace system (METRC) in order for DCR to verify the products came from marijuana grown in Missouri or that the product passed required testing prior to being sold at dispensaries,” DCR Deputy Director Andrea Balkenbush said in the recall announcement.
The extensive list of recalled items is available on the state’s website, https://health.mo.gov/safety/cannabis, and anyone who has purchased an item on the list should immediately stop using it and return the product to the dispensary where they bought the item.
Anyone who may be experiencing an adverse reaction to the product should seek immediate medical attention and then contact the state at CannabisComplaints@health.mo.gov.
