If the idea of getting tangled up in blue yarn sounds like a fun afternoon, an event with such an opportunity is coming to North Beach Park in Branson on Saturday, June 10.
The Yarn Tanglers Guild is hosting their inaugural picnic event for World Wide Knit in Public Day. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. on June 10, at North Beach Park, 401 Eastlake St, Branson, near the north end of Branson Landing. Knitting and crochet enthusiasts are invited for free to bring their works in progress to the park and meet fellow hobbyists.
“Yarn Tanglers Guild is a new knit and crochet guild which sprouted from a beginners knitting class I held at the Taneyhills Library last winter,” YTG President Erin Sawford said. “We incorporated this year and we are a TKGA (The Knitting Guild Association, the national knitting guild) affiliated guild.”
The YTG is educationally focused and wants to help people interested in learning the craft of knitting and crocheting. The guild’s monthly meetings will explore different yarn artistry, with different educational programs designed to build confidence and learn new techniques and stitches.
“Our goal is to unlock creativity and help our members broaden their knit and crochet skillsets,” Sawford said.
Sawford said their picnic event is open to anyone, not just members.
“Picnic in the Park is a great opportunity to learn more about us, meet the guild leaders and some of our members, and celebrate yarn craft in the beautiful park setting!” Sawford said. “Guests should remember to bring their current favorite work in progress or at least needles/a hook and yarn, a chair or blanket, and a sack lunch to enjoy while they knit or crochet. Feel free to invite a friend as well! All skill levels are welcome, and if someone wants to learn, they might find someone there who can show them the basics. There will also be a door prize drawing open to anyone in attendance.”
The picnic event will be taking place rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, there will be shelter available for participants to continue to mingle during any rain. Smoking and alcoholic beverages are not permitted at the event.
For more information, visit yarntanglersguild.wixsite.com/branson.
