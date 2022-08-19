The residents of Forsyth laid it all on the line during the Monday, Aug. 15, Board of Aldermen meeting when the discussion of chickens in city limits was again brought forth during the meeting.
The meeting saw a large number of residents in attendance to speak on the fourth item on the night’s agenda, ‘Discuss draft bills for keeping fowl’.
Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty said the discussion was placed on the agenda to hear from the residents before any vote would be cast.
“I definitely wanted to hear your voices. I appreciate everybody coming in and giving us all the feedback and stuff, but this will come to a vote for next month,” Dougherty said.
The opinions on whether or not to allow the residents of Forsyth to be able to apply for a permit to own and house up to six hens, no roosters, within city limits with specific requirements on space, housing and more were varied and oftentimes heated.
Forsyth resident Bonnie Arwine was the first to speak and said she hoped the ordinance would pass to allow her and others to be able to own a few chickens.
“I would love to have chickens. My work is kind of stressful,” Arwine said. “I come home and I garden and I would like to just have a couple of chickens and something to enjoy afterward.”
Resident Lorelei Nettles said she was shocked to learn she could not have chickens after she bought property in Forsyth.
“I’m one of those people that moved here two years ago without checking if you could have chickens and bought our property and then found out oh, I can’t have chickens here,” Nettles said. “I’ve got a bigger lot and I would like to have chickens. I don’t mean to have a rooster. I don’t need to have a ton of chickens either. But considering the times and considering everything that’s going on, I would really love to have a few chickens to produce eggs for my household and maybe to share with my neighbors.”
Others opposed the allowance of chickens in city limits.
Former Forsyth Alderman Cheryl Altis was one of the most outspoken against chicken ownership during the discussions.
“I would like to address the issue of waste. If you have chickens in your backyard, where’s that waste going? It can very well go over to your neighbors and that would be an infringement upon them,” Altis said. “So I have a concern about waste.”
Altis’ position about the amount of chicken waste six hens would produce was challenged by those who contended dogs and cats produce more waste.
“You know the dog run off waste is not as big as what you have with chickens,” Altis claimed. “And we have enough trouble with people controlling their dogs.”
“I also have concerns about the support animal as (Alderman Dustin Krob) mentioned with apartment complexes. I have talked with our personal attorney and if it’s privately owned they can (choose) not have to accept support animals. Well, you know, privately owned property and set standards for weight limits and things of that nature.”
Krob interrupted Altis, “But they can’t discriminate!”
“No, but if the animal is overweight or whatever. It would be a discrimination for that person to force themselves upon a complex and that’s just the bare facts,” Altis said.
“If your attorney wants to challenge the Constitution of the United States about (service) support animals, these people also have legal rights and lawyers and they will fight any person that wants to bring a lawsuit against them,” Krob retorted.
“I also have the issue of the covenants of subdivisions, because when you look at different subdivisions, people move there for a shield of protection per se,” Altis continued. “So for a board to be able to override that and say, ‘Well, that doesn’t mean anything to us.’ I think that is very intrusive of the government into people’s personal lives.”
“So your personal feelings aren’t intrusive on your neighbor’s wanting to have chickens and infringing on their rights to do what they want with their property?” Krob asked Altis.
“If they want to have chickens they should live somewhere where chickens are allowed and accepted,” Altis responded.
“My other issue is we don’t have enough animal control,” Altis said. “We can’t put officers at risk. You know if they have got a wreck call, and they are handling that and (they) get a call (about chickens and they say, ‘Well, I’ve got to go to take care of this chicken issue right now.’”
Krob said he thinks the police chief knows how to prioritize the calls.
“It’s not just Chief Forrest,” Dougherty concurred. “All of our officers know how to prioritize calls.”
Others in attendance asked about subdivision covenants and if the ordinance would override them for the residents of those subdivisions.
City Attorney William McCauley explained the ordinances would not replace covenants within subdivisions, unless a resident challenged it in court and won.
Another concern raised was the budget for man power to deal with nuisance calls regarding chickens.
Chief Forrest said the city was looking at different options to address all nuisance calls, from untidy lawns to animal control.
Krob said in doing his research for the discussion and potential draft of the ordinance, he reached out to several municipalities including Hollister to discuss the complaints they have had. He cited Hollister officials who said they had one complaint since they have allowed chickens.
One resident spoke on sustainability gained by allowing residents to own chickens would give several people as well as the ability to teach her children how to care for chickens.
The Forsyth Board of Aldermen will be voting on the first reading of the new proposed ordinance at the September meeting.
“This will come to a vote for next month,” Dougherty said. “Just so you know, you’re welcome to come again, but we will not have this same discussion time.”
If passed the proposed ordinance will have very specific requirements for anyone to own chickens and is written very much like the chicken ordinance in Hollister.
For more information residents can reach out to Forsyth City Hall at (417) 546-4763.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.