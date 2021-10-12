Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris has risen in the ranks of America’s wealthiest people.
Forbes magazine released their annual list of the 400 Richest Americans, and Morris is ranked #134 with an estimated net worth of $6.9 billion. He is the second richest Missourian according to the list, behind Pauline MacMillan Keinath, a major shareholder of the world’s largest food company, Cargill.
Morris’ net worth jumped up from $4.1 million in the 2020 list.
When Morris was first added to the Forbes 400, he attributed his success to America.
“Bass Pro Shops could only have happened in America -- the home of the free enterprise system that rewards things like hard work, value, innovation and genuine friendly service,” Morris said at the time. “Being included on your list is not my favorite thing, but then again things could be worse. I feel very blessed to have spent my whole life around the great sport of fishing. I feel especially blessed to have had the steadfast loyal support of my family and extended family of very talented and passionate Bass Pro Shops, Tracker, and Big Cedar team members by my side. Together, we’ve shared a remarkable journey -- and it’s not over yet.”
Forbes lists Bass Pro Shops as having yearly sales of $6.5 billion.
On Sept. 14, 2021, Morris was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians at the Missouri state capitol.
