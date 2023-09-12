Light City Church Logo.jpg

Light City Church is hosting a “free stuff” day where people who need items like furniture and food can obtain those items for free.

 Courtesy of Light City Church

A local church is having a yard sale with a twist on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Light City Church, located at 1621 Bee Creek Road in Branson, will be holding a “Free Stuff Day” where instead of buying items you find at the church’s “yard sale,” all the items will be provided free of charge to those who are in need.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.