A local church is having a yard sale with a twist on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Light City Church, located at 1621 Bee Creek Road in Branson, will be holding a “Free Stuff Day” where instead of buying items you find at the church’s “yard sale,” all the items will be provided free of charge to those who are in need.
“The main reason why we are doing all this is because we believe that God is calling us to love our neighbors and we want to do it in a way that is practical,” Pastor Pablo Loaisiga said. “We want to show it, not just say it. Our desire is to put our actions where our mouth is and that’s why we are coming together as a church and we are bringing stuff that we have and we desire to bless our community.”
The yard sale will have a wide variety of items from clothing and shoes to furniture like couches and chairs. There will also be craft items and non-perishable food items available for those who attend.
Attendees will need to bring their own bag or box for items.
Hot dogs and water will also be available for those who attend.
Community members who are interested in contributing to the event can contact Pastor Pablo at 417-543-9224 to arrange a time to drop off items including non-perishable food items.
