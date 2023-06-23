Two members of the Branson FBLA attended a leadership conference in Jefferson City to help them grow both as individuals and leaders within the organization.
BHS Junior Clara Dean, Vice President of Communications for FBLA District 18 and President of the Branson High School FBLA Chapter, and Junior Reese Cornelison, Branson’s Vice President of FBLA Relations, attended the retreat on June 8 and 9.
“There were many take-aways they can use to grow our own Chapter; not only in membership numbers, but leadership traits to pass on to our local Chapter Officers and members,” Branson FBLA Advisor Alisa Cornelison said. “Our goal is to align our Officer Team and members to the National FBLA mission statement: FBLA-PBL inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.”
The training was held at the Governor’s Building next to the Missouri State Capitol. The two students engaged in team building activities, district/chapter idea sessions, and were trained for presentations of workshops for their local chapter. The keynote speaker and trainer was organizational consultant Bryant Collier.
“We learned a lot from Bryant Collier,” Cornelison said. “He has an excellent leadership style and is an outstanding role model for FBLA. I am looking forward to new members joining and watching people excel in Branson FBLA.”
Dean said she was grateful to have the opportunity to attend.
“I am incredibly grateful to Branson Schools and my sponsor, Mrs. Cornelison, for continuing to support my opportunities through FBLA,” Dean said. “At our leadership training in Jefferson City, I was able to meet with FBLA leaders from all across Missouri. The networking and training has given me valuable information that I cannot wait to take home and share with my local chapter.”
The state conference isn’t the only time Dean will represent Branson High School at a leadership event; she will attend the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta.
“I’m eagerly looking forward to representing my school at the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, where I’ll have the opportunity to lead a team of talented videographers and host a workshop on marketing in the digital age,” Dean said. “As the National Videographer and Social Media Ambassador of FBLA, I am honored to utilize my role in amplifying the impact of this organization and inspiring others to embrace the world of business with passion and enthusiasm.”
Learn more about Branson’s FBLA at www.branson.k12.mo.us/schools/bhs/high_school_activities/fbla.
