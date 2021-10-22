Special training for area firefighters took place this past weekend.
According to a Facebook post on the Western Taney County Fire Protection District page, 12 firefighters from Branson, Forsyth and Western Taney County spent Friday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 17, training “Intro to Technical Rescue”.
Their final training scenario was a patient from a motorcycle wreck which went over an embankment. The firefighters were able to use the parking lot of OTC as a place to hold the training. During the training exercise the patient received medical attention and then was placed in a stokes basket which was then hauled up the embankment.
“The weather was awesome for training and thank you firefighters for giving up your weekend to become better educated!” Western Taney County Fire Protection District said in the post.
