The three candidates vying to be the next Mayor of Branson faced off during a forum held Thursday, Feb. 16, by the Taney County Federated Republican Women.
The forum held at Golden Corral in Branson featured the candidates being asked a series of questions from an organizer’s representative which were given to candidates Larry Milton, Karen Best, and Chuck Rodriguez in advance, and then questions submitted by audience members during the debate were asked after the initial pre-submitted questions.
When the candidates were asked their idea of progress as it’s related to the city of Branson and what they see as the city’s image, incumbent Mayor Larry Milton said it focused on growing a healthy community with a better quality of life for the residents.
“And what does our image portray?” Milton said. “I hope many of you have heard over the last several alderman meetings that our board unanimously is calling on the Chamber and CVB to promote what we already know: that our image is faith, family, and flag. The freedoms and liberties that we enjoy in our community aren’t I won’t say second to none, but when you see what’s happening on both coasts heading toward the midwest, concerns me greatly. So the image is family values. The value here in our community, how we treat people, the respect that everyone deserves, and it’s a fun place. In my opinion, it’s the image we should have, we had it at one time and it started to wane a little bit, but I and this board want to get it back and continue.”
Former Mayor Karen Best, who was participating via Zoom because she was out of town on a business trip, responded by saying progress is moving forward but the city is moving backward.
“If you look at how many personnel in the city have been terminated or chosen to retire, I’ve spoken with a lot of them and the reason they left is the current administration,” Best said. “So to build a healthy community we need to build a healthy city hall first.”
Best said Branson is known as a welcoming city and known for its hospitality, and agreed with Milton’s position on faith, family, and flag being representative of Branson.
Alderman Chuck Rodriguez, said his definition of progress for the city focuses on the workforce in the community.
“My idea of progress is to have year-round work here,” Rodriguez said. “We need affordable housing. Right now we have J1 workers who come in but can’t find a place to live so they go home. We have workers from Springfield who would love to live here but they can’t find a place to live. Year-round housing would be great.”
Rodriguez agreed with the faith, family, and flag theme and said local leaders “should always keep it that way.”
“With my dying breath, we’ll keep it that way,” Rodriguez said. “God bless Branson.”
When asked about poverty in the city, Milton said he had “the Republican mindset” where if local businesses made enough money they could play their employees more and this would help the poverty problem.
“Those that are working here today are not making a living wage,” Milton said.
Best said she agreed with Milton on much of what he said about the business environment.
“One of the things we did during my administration was bring in year-round businesses,” Best said. “We are the ones that attracted the aquarium to town. I personally sold that property and when they came to ask me what I wanted on that property I told them I wanted an aquarium or a bowling alley. I wanted something where people could go and be entertained rather than walking around the streets looking for something to do.”
Rodriguez said the city needs to work places like Elevate Branson who are working with the homeless.
“We need to also work on investing in some rehabs here,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t think we have very many rehab centers here, we mostly truck people up to Springfield. Our No.1 thing we need is more policing. We need to fill up our police department with qualified people. Right now we can’t police the streets the way we need to and that would help with panhandlers, homelessness, and drug problems.”
The candidates were also asked what they saw as Branson’s biggest problem, and they all agreed affordable housing is a major issue for the city.
“When we start coming up with ideas and solutions, it always funnels back to ‘where are they going to live?’” Milton said. “We spend time on ‘how do we get the workers’, ‘what do we do with the workers’, but the fact is there is no place for them to live.”
Milton credited Best for her work in bringing the Penleigh project which has added affordable workforce housing to the city, and said although he “despises” giving away tax credits, he’s open to giving them to the company which produced the Penleigh housing project, “the city would be much better off.”
Best said public safety impacts workforce housing.
“People are not going to come here to work if they don’t feel safe,” Best said. “[Police officers] are not respected around the country, and that’s one thing I’m very proud of in our community is we love our police officers, we love our firefighters, and they love working in our community.”
Best said she seeks out people to come and build in the community. She said when she was in office she worked with the federal Housing and Urban Development to get funds for affordable workforce housing, and she credited her administration’s lobbying efforts at the state and federal level.
Rodriguez said the way to get affordable housing is changing city codes.
“It’s very hard to get builders to get approved to build affordable housing around here,” Rodriguez said. “We have a planning and zoning department that’s gutted right now. I think people turn over there every year it seems like. If there’s no consistency there we can’t do this. We need to quit having so much turnover at city hall and when we get the right people in there we can work on our city codes and ordinances all year long.”
The candidates in their final statements covered a wide range of topics.
Milton referred to Rodriguez’s statements during the forum and at other times accusing Milton and three aldermen of violating the city’s procedures by hiring Cathy Stepp as city administrator, whom Rodriguez believes is not qualified for the job, and Milton’s actions are causing dissension among the aldermen.
“I believe Chuck would agree that 90 to 95% of all the issues that come before the board we agree on,” Milton said. “I believe it’s unhealthy for a board or committee that just has a bunch of bobbleheads and they all agree with one person. A healthy board or committee solicits different points of view.”
Milton said Rodriguez’s claims three aldermen and a mayor were running the city is “ridiculous.”
Best said she wants to make sure the businesses in the city continue to thrive but also mentioned her elderly parents living in the community and she wants to make sure the city is safe.
“So when it comes time to vote on April 4, you’re going to have a choice,” Best said. “I encourage you to contact all three of the candidates. Have a conversation with all three candidates and see which one fits best for the way you want the city to go.”
Rodriguez responded to the mayor’s comments regarding 90 to 95% of the votes being unanimous.
“It’s that 10% which steers the direction of the city,” Rodriguez said. “And direction is a three to three board with the mayor breaking the tie, and the mayor controlling this city.”
