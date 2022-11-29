Citizens who see their police officers suddenly showing facial fuzz or with a blue streak in their hair don’t need to worry if the department has changed their grooming standards; the officers are taking part in a fundraising campaign called “No Shave November.”
The annual event allows police officers to donate to a charity or fundraising cause in return for growing a beard or other styles of facial hair during the month of November. The goal would be for citizens to see the officers, ask them about their facial hair, and then learn about the charity and how they can help out those in need.
“We do it every year,” Acting Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s a $50 buy in, either from themselves, or they’re sponsored by a member of the community.”
This year, the fundraiser is focused on helping a family in the department’s backyard.
“Taney County Chief Deputy Matt Wheeler’s wife, Margo, is fighting stage 3 colon cancer,” Schmitt said. “All the money we raise is going to that family because with cancer there’s all kinds of expenses. Plus, when it allows you to be able to get food for the family when you’re out of town for treatment, that’s a real boost, too.”
This year female officers were able to take part in their own way: by placing a blue streak in their hair.
“People always asked us about sponsoring the women, and we really wanted to include them,” Schmitt said. “We researched and found the ribbon color for colon cancer was blue, and we thought what a better way to get the women involved than to allow them to put something blue in their hair.”
Schmitt said the response across the department has been overwhelming, and the community has reached out to sponsor a number of officers.
Community members who would like to donate to the fundraiser to help the Wheeler family can contact the Branson Police Department through their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.