Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis has been fired.
The city’s Board of Alderman made the decision during a closed session on Thursday, Feb. 9.
“It is with great disappointment that the city of Merriam Woods announces the formal removal of Nathan Lewis as Chief of Police,” City Attorney Joe Allen said in a statement. “An internal investigation, begun in late 2022, culminated in the revelation of a systemic and ongoing pattern of misconduct on the part of Mr. Lewis and his abuse of his position as Chief of Police.”
In addition to the internal investigation conducted by Merriam Woods officials, Lewis is also the subject of an investigation by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
“The city of Merriam Woods has cooperated fully with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in this matter,” Allen said. “At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and the city is unable to comment on the specifics until such time as formal charges have been filed against Mr. Lewis.”
Allen said no other city employees were involved in Lewis’s alleged misconduct.
“The city takes comfort in the fact the misconduct was isolated to Mr. Lewis and that the Merriam Woods Police Department continues in its duties to protect and serve the citizens,” Allen said.
City officials confirmed they will now begin a search for a new police chief.
When asked about the matter, Mayor Rusty Ault referred a reporter to the city attorney’s statement.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out for comment from Lewis’s attorney, J. Christopher Hesse of St. Louis-based Hesse Martone, but did not receive a response by press time.
