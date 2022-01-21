A former utility clerk for Forsyth could spend seven years in prison after being charged with felony stealing in Taney County.
Carla Combs is accused of stealing $2,000 in utility deposits from the city.
Money was discovered to be missing after an audit of the city by State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
“The audits from my office have led to 80 criminal charges over the last seven years against public officials and have been an invaluable tool to fight fraud and corruption,” Galloway said in a public statement on the case. “I’m proud of the work done by our Public Corruption and Fraud Division to uncover the missing funds and to work with local law enforcement to bring justice for the citizens of Forsyth.”
A probable cause statement filed by investigators with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office detailed the accusations against Combs.
On Nov. 27, 2019, a resident contacted a Forsyth city alderman about questions on their account, and the alderman confirmed there was no cash deposit on the citizen’s account in the city’s computer system.
The alderman had two city clerks look into the receipt book kept by utility clerk Combs and discovered two deposit slips indicating a cash deposit, but had no money attached to them.
Combs was asked about the money when she returned to the office and she is alleged to have stated she didn’t know and said the “computer must have messed up” or “made a mistake.”
A search of the office found five $20 bills behind Combs’ desk. The alderman at the time then disclosed they were also missing another $100 cash deposit, which had been paid in two $50 bills.
Later that day, Combs went to the post office and upon returning asked if anyone had looked in the recycle bin for the missing money. When the bin was pulled from under the counter, two $50 bills were found folded in half along the edge inside the bin.
Investigators noted at approximately noon Combs had cashed a personal check for $100 and was provided with two $50 by the bank.
In December 2019, the investigators asked the State Auditor’s office to review discrepancies and irregularities related to utility deposits and billing.
The audit found Combs did not deposit over $2,000 in documented utility deposits. Combs told the auditor’s office investigators she could explain why the money was not deposited, but felt responsible and would be “willing to pay them back.”
Combs is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Feb. 10, 2022. She does not have an attorney listed on Missouri Casenet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.