A Branson area realtor has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors.
Dave Dove with Gerken & Associates Realtors received the honor.
The award is given each year to one of the over 500 agents who are part of the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors whom the judges feel represents the “spirit, enthusiasm, and professionalism” of the best members of their industry.
“I am deeply honored to receive this award and to be a part of this elite group of realtors,” Dove said in a statement.“I would like to thank my wife for her support and love through this year. Thank you to all the people who have poured into me throughout the years to help me achieve this goal.”
Dove is a graduate of the realtors Local Leadership Academy and the Missouri Realtors Leadership Academy. He has served or been chairman of six different committees in the last six years, and has obtained multiple grants for the region.
