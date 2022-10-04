A former Branson teacher who pleaded guilty in July to sexually exploiting a minor has been sentenced in Christian County court.
Thomas Louis Schembri, a former teacher at Cedar Ridge Intermediate School in Branson, was sentenced to 12 years in state prison by Judge Laura Johnson, but he could end up on probation.
Schembri will assessed within 120 days through the DOC’s Sex Offender Assessment Process. SOAP prepares a report to determine the risk an convicted sex offender presents to the community and the offender’s suitability for treatment which will help a judge determine if the offender should be released back into the community on probation during treatment. If released on probation for treatment, the 12-year prison sentence will enter a suspended execution of sentence, meaning the judge can reinstate it should probation terms be violated by the defendant.
The assessment provides the court with: a general assessment of mental and emotional health; a determination of risk to the community; assessment of the offender’s motivation for treatment and change; and a recommendation on whether treatment for the offender is best in a community or correctional facility.
Regardless of the judge’s decision on probation, Schembri will be required to complete the Missouri Sex Offender Program, which is a program lasting approximately one year. Someone sentenced to the Department of Corrections cannot obtain parole without program completion; a defendant on probation cannot successfully complete probation without completing the program.
“Each case and plea agreement are individually considered,” Christian County Prosecutor Amy Fite told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “In a plea agreement the defendant receives a benefit for accepting responsibility for his or her criminal acts. In this case a benefit the defendant received was knowing that his sentence included the court retaining jurisdiction for 120 days and the assessment being completed for the court’s consideration. The State received a benefit of the defendant accepting responsibility, pleading guilty, receiving a 12-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections, and waiving his right to appeal the conviction.
“Further, a child was not required to testify at a preliminary hearing, be subjected to a deposition, or be required to testify at trial. From the date of the crime to the defendant being sentenced was just a few days over a year. While it is an unfortunate reality, this is a short time frame from date of crime to plea and sentencing. For reasons such as this, I am satisfied with the terms of the plea agreement.”
Schembri was arrested in Sept. 2021 after the father of a 9-year-old girl told Christian County Sheriff’s deputies his child’s private reading tutor took inappropriate photos of her. The child told investigators at the Child Advocacy Center about the photos he had taken and she didn’t say anything at the time because she didn’t want to cause a problem.
Investigators found the images described by the girl on Schembri’s cell phone with time stamps which matched the time period described by the girl and her father.
“I am satisfied with the outcome of the case and so was my client, which is why we entered the agreement,” Schembri’s attorney Adam Woody told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Mr. Schembri is someone who has a master’s degree and children of his own. He is certainly no lost cause and not someone we should lock up and throw away the key. He has been and will continue to be a valued, productive member of society. While in the Department of Corrections for these 120 days, he will be evaluated to ensure he is no threat moving forward and we are confident that he will be released at that time. He will then complete MOSOP and get the rehabilitation that our system of justice provides to those offenders who are worthy of a second chance, as Mr. Schembri is. He will also have to register as a sex offender and will be supervised on probation.”
Woody responded to comments from members of the public who called for severe actions against Schembri.
“For those members of the public who want to see harm and damage done to him, rest assured his life has been completely turned upside down,” Woody said. “He has lived a model life up to this point and those citizens who do deserve another chance to build their lives up from the shambles their actions have created. Mr. Schembri has accepted full responsibility for his actions and has handled this matter in exemplary fashion. He is deserving of this opportunity.”
Woody said that putting someone in a prison cell isn’t always the best solution.
