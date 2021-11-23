The Taney County Health Department announced the hiring of a Spanish/English bilingual liaison.
Omar Perez Rivera began the role in August.
“I am grateful to be working in a position where I am able to give back to the community that I have lived (in) most of my life (which)has given me so much.” Rivera said in a statement.
Rivera will be working with the Hispanic community to translate forthose who can only speak Spanish when attempting to receive services from the Taney County Health Department. He will also work with local organizations to help provide bilingual health education activities and services.
Anyone who might need Spanish language assistance with services at the Taney County Health Department should call 417-334-4544, extension 261, or visit their website at www.taneycohealth.org.
