The 10th Annual Naval Memorial as part of Branson Veterans Homecoming Week took place Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Grand Pavilion at Westgate Resort.
The event drew about 100 veterans and their family members, some Navy veterans, and other veterans of other branches who wanted to salute their brothers and sisters-in-arms from the Navy.
The master of ceremonies was Retired Naval Chief Petty Officer Carl Dietrich, a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, who entered the service in 1961. He went to hospital corps school in San Diego, serving until 1965 when he left to become a Los Angeles police officer. He returned to the service shortly after and went to Pearl Harbor. He later served 13 months in-country in Vietnam, returning home with 33 medals for meritorious service.
Dietrich announced the 10th annual event will likely be his last.
“This is my 10th and probably last year,” Dietrich said. “I turned 80, I had a stroke, I’ve had various sundry other items, Vietnam things have caught up with me. So I’m probably not going to do this any more, but I have certainly enjoyed the last 10 years, and you are all wonderful people.”
The event’s keynote speaker was retired Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Allen Hines, who served 27½ years on Missouri’s roads. He joined the Missouri National Guard in 1968, and was in the 135th Army Band until 1974. He re-joined the band in 1980 and retired in 1998, having served 24 years.
Hines focused his talk on true heroism and how veterans are true American heroes.
“We all have an opportunity to be heroes to somebody if we just pay attention,” Hines said. “We don’t always realize we’re a hero to somebody, especially people in the service. The sad thing is, most of you were in the Vietnam Era, and you know those heroes were not treated as well as they should be. But I think today, finally, people are starting to treat the Vietnam Era heroes the way they should be treated.”
He said the men and women of the military are heroes for many reasons, citing natural disaster response as one of the places where they serve and likely do not hear the thanks for their work.
“They go into dangerous places to help people they don’t even know,” Hines said. “It makes me proud to live in a country where men and women will go into dangerous places to help those they don’t know and may never see again.”
He also said Americans who give sacrificially to help those who are the victims of natural disasters are heroes as well, for their selfless actions showing some of the best of the American spirit.
Hines then shared the story of the day he and his partner, Trooper Jimmie E. Linegar, stopped a van on April 15, 1985 in a spot check. The man in the van was David C. Tate, who has been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a part of a neo-Nazi group accused of murder.
Tate opened fire on Linegar with a machine pistol when Linegar approached the van to ask Tate more questions. Hines said Linegar was a hero because even though he was shot 11 times, he still made his way to the back of the van, where the assailant couldn’t be sure if both officers were firing back at him. Tate later said he fled rather than continuing to engage in the gunfight because he didn’t know if one or two officers were firing back at him.
After Hines’ speech, Marine SSgt. Guy Titus informed the attendees of the history of bell tolling.
“The tolling is the single ringing of a bell, sometimes muffled, years after the death of a sailor as a way to remember them,” Titus said.
A list of names was then read by Sally Dietrich while Titus tolled the bell for each of their fallen brethren.
The event concluded with a prayer and taps from retired Army Sgt. Mgr. Bob Smither.
Next year’s event will take place on Nov. 8, 2023.
