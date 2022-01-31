Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with an assault, which led to a standoff with police near Hollister High School starting on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Jason Lloyd and Chrystal Pledger are charged with second degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with an assault on a victim identified in court documents as “TK.” Justin Lloyd is charged with resisting or interfering with a felony arrest.
It’s possible more charges will be filed by prosecutors.
“As we review additional reports from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Hollister Police Department from the standoff situation this weekend additional charges are likely to be filed,” Taney County Prosecutor William Duston told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Hollister Police Department for their handling of this incident, as well as the Springfield Police Department for providing assistance in this matter.”
According to a probable cause statement, Jason Lloyd and Pledger are alleged to have been in the front yard of a residence near Hollister schools, located in Taney County, when they struck a man in the head with a pipe. The victim had a cut on the back of their head observed by police while being treated by a paramedic.
The pair then fled to a nearby trailer, inside the city limits of Hollister, less than half a mile from the site of the assault. The pair barricaded themselves inside a residence with Justin Lloyd.
The standoff with law enforcement lasted 11 hours. Court documents say the trio made multiple threats to kill law enforcement, including pointing what appeared to be a silver pistol at officers.
The suspects claimed they had AR-15s and shotguns they would use on officers if they attempted to breach the building.
Hollister police obtained a search warrant for the property and again the three were called on by police to surrender in light of the warrant. The request was rejected by the trio, who then issued more threats to use firearms on police.
Police used sound devices and a phone conversation in an attempt to defuse the situation, but were met with more threats of violence against officers.
Overnight, pepper balls and gas grenades were used to try and get the trio to exit the home, but they continued their threats. At one point, a large firework was thrown from a window at police, which caused a large explosion near the home, and sparked a small fire.
Taney County Sheriff and Springfield Police tactical units (SWAT) responded to the scene and after 11 hours made entry into the residence. The suspects broke through the floor of a rear bedroom and attempted to hide under it. Law enforcement removed them from under the home.
A search of the residence found a toy pistol, an air pistol, and a pellet rifle. Investigators say the toys looked extremely realistic. The weapons from the earlier assault were also found in the home.
After being taken into custody, police found an active warrant in Oklahoma for Pledger’s arrest.
All three are currently being held in the Taney County Jail without bond.
