A program which began in Springfield, MO to provide retirees and community members with the opportunity to serve the community in their later years has expanded to the Branson area.
The “Give 5” program was created to give retired or nearly retired citizens a chance to team up with nonprofit organizations who are working to address poverty within their communities. The goal is to use the energy of the Baby Boomer generation and their experience to help organizations in places they need the experience and wisdom.
“Federal and state funding for non-profit organizations continues to recede, leaving more and more nonprofits in need of volunteers to accomplish their missions of helping those who are struggling in our region,” Ozark Mountain Country Cares Chairwoman Dr. Sue Head said.
With government statistics showing 10,000 baby boomers retiring every day in the United States the U.S. Surgeon General is calling social isolation a top health concern for seniors. Researchers at BYU showed in a study the impact of social isolation causes the equivalent health impact on someone’s body of smoking a pack of cigarettes a day. Another study showed strong lack of social connection causes disrupted sleep patterns, altered immune systems, increased inflammation, higher stress hormones, and the risk of heart disease increases 29% and a 32% increase in stroke risk.
The Give 5 program matches baby boomers with targeted volunteer opportunities.
“We call it civic matchmaking,” Program Co-Creator Greg Burris said. “The program provides the journey to find the best individual fit between program participant and nonprofit volunteer opportunity.”
The Give 5 program will give retirees the opportunity to channel their skills through program graduates who are committed to making a difference in Taney and Stone counties.
The program for the two counties will be sponsored by Ozark Mountain Country Cares, Our Lady of the Lake, Senior Age, and Transformation Ozarks.
“We are very excited to launch Give 5 in the Branson area with Ozark Mountain Country Cares and Senior Age,” Give 5 Co-founder Cora Scott told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The passion is there to make this a really good opportunity to pair retirees with important volunteer opportunities.”
Two concurrent classes will run on Wednesdays from May 31 to June 21, and Thursdays from June 1 to June 22. The classes will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 202 Vaughn Dr., Branson.
More information is available by calling Nyssa Berhorst at 417-334-2928 extension 101 or emailing NyssaBerhorst@OLLBranson.com.
