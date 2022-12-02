Logan Yandell, who was sexually abused at Kanakuk by convicted child molester Pete Newman, spoke with the Branson Tri-Lakes News about his experience at the camp along with the lawsuit filed on Nov. 17 in Taney County Circuit Court alleging fraud on the part of Kanakuk CEO Joe White and others connected to the camp.
Yandell addressed multiple issues related to his abuse, why he and his family filed the suit and what they hope to accomplish with the suit, and how they aren’t looking to destroy Kanakuk and its ministry.
“Survivors have been pretty clear from the beginning that we’ve asked three things of Kanakuk which they have not done,” Yandell said. “We have asked that they admit to their known failures. We’ve asked that they release victims from their NDA [non-disclosure agreement.] We have asked they agree to an independent investigation with an agreed upon law firm. We feel like that’s more than overdue, and due to their patterns of continually lying about what they knew and when they knew it, we as survivors would only trust the results of a thorough independent investigation.”
Yandell spoke of the abuse he suffered from 2003 through 2008, which took place after Newman had behavior questioned by parents and his supervisor, Will Cunningham. In 2001, two years before Newman began abusing Yandell, Cunningham sent a formal letter to Newman warning him to avoid sleeping one-on-one with children among other corrective actions.
In 2003, the first year Yandell was abused, Cunningham dismissed Newman from participating in a Summer Leadership Weekend and reprimanded him, the strongest disciplinary action he could take as only Kanakuk CEO Joe White could terminate director-level employees. Cunningham recommended Newman’s dismissal, which was rejected by camp leadership, who fully reinstated Newman.
A document obtained by Branson Tri-Lakes News dated October 22, 2003, shows Newman agreeing to a set of stipulations on his behavior and ministry actions, which included “never spend a night alone with a child” and “all contact with kids will be done in public, never in private without parental permission.”
The document said violation of those items would “lead to instant dismissal and a complete reporting of the incident.”
Yandell says Newman’s actions with him during the years of his abuse violated the restrictions in the agreement and nothing was done about it.
“Those rules were broken by my abuse,” Yandell said. “I don’t know that I can say direct leadership of Pete Newman knew, but members of the leadership team that were around knew I slept with Pete or at least in the same room as him. I went out on winter trail with him and that was one of the places where I was abused, and I slept in the same room as Pete at another family’s home.
He said several leaders knew he was at Newman’s residence in violation of the agreement.
“They knew that I was coming out to visit Pete Newman at his personal residence and I saw the other directors of those camps, i.e. Colin Sparks and Joe White, they knew I was there to spend the weekend with Pete and I would be there at his home,” Yandell said. “By means of the rules that they put him under, which we now know to be true, Pete was breaking those rules out in the open, knowingly, right out in front of other members of leadership at Kanakuk by at least my own story. They should have known because they put him under those rules but didn’t enforce them, at least in my case.”
Yandell said during his time at Kanakuk nobody in leadership asked him anything about Newman’s behavior toward him, and he didn’t know about the 2003 disciplinary action until a 2021 report in the online publication The Dispatch. He said for the longest time he thought he was the only one Newman had been abusing.
“I thought at the time I was the only person who had it happen to then but come to find out there’s hundreds of us out there,” Yandell said.
He says Kanakuk’s actions against him and other victims of abuse which happened under their watch show Joe White and other camp leadership do not believe the values they use to promote their organization.
“Kanakuk preaches this whole ‘I’m Third’ doctrine,” Yandell said. “If you live in Branson, or know Kanakuk at all, you likely know this whole ‘I’m Third’ doctrine of putting God first, others second, and then you come third, which is their whole principle and has been for many, many years. But yet when it comes to the horrors of child sex abuse happening on their watch, they certainly don’t practice what they preach.
“They say on one hand they support victims coming out and using their stories, but on the other hand say we’re fully prepared to legally defend ourselves and our ministries and these attacks by these fictitious people who are saying these false things about us, just trying to destroy our ministry.”
Yandell said the words and actions of White and other Kanakuk leadership show they don’t see the victims as people, but rather as a public relations problem.
“Basically, what they’ve done is taken these survivors and victims and treated them like a PR problem,” Yandell said. “They’ve tried to silence us, threaten us. They have been extremely aggressive in their attempts to silence victims.
“I can only ever speak for myself and my story, but I know of another victim’s family who has told me they’ve spent over $40,000 having to hire legal help to defend them in the fact they didn’t want to sign an NDA. Kanakuk kept pushing them and kept on pushing them, and they fought it, and it took $40,000 that should have gone to their son’s healing and instead it went to legal fees.”
He said it hurts the victims when they see church leaders in the Branson region and former Kanakuk staff making excuses for the abuse by supporting Kanakuk’s PR campaign claiming Newman deceived everyone around him regarding abuse the entire time of his employment.
“I don’t doubt that Kanakuk over the years has had many people that work there,” Yandell said. “I understand they’re a major employer for the area. I understand there’s many people who work there. There are plenty of people who have good experiences at Kanakuk where Kanakuk may have changed their lives in many positive ways.”
He also says just because some people have good experiences, it doesn’t mean Joe White and other leadership shouldn’t be held accountable for the abuse under their watch.
“For people who have been in Kanakuk’s camp this entire time, I see this whole entire view of saying ‘well, Kanakuk’s bigger than one person or one decision.’” Yandell said. “I understand that, but no one’s been held accountable for this whatsoever. Everyone’s turning a blind eye to the way they’re silencing victims. They’re making them sign these NDAs.
“No leadership has resigned as a result of Newman’s predation. Joe White is obviously still the board chair and CEO. At any other company if something like this were to happen you’d typically see a corporate shakeup or a massive overhaul of their procedures. A hard look into how or where things went wrong and unfortunately all this time Kanakuk has done just about the opposite of that.”
Yandell wants those who are still looking to support Kanakuk to take a look at the facts and call for the kind of accountability the Bible calls for in ministry leaders.
“Everyone that was in leadership when I experienced abuse, and how that abuse could have been prevented, was hidden from the public and my parents who should have known those things,’ Yandell said. “[My parents] asked Joe White point blank if he saw any signs of abuse and he lied straight-up to their face. Every victim that settled with Kanakuk had [White] not disclose that information, and I know of zero victims that he ever told the truth to before settling with them, so every single of those settlements was fraudulently induced. Kanakuk did not tell the truth about what they knew and when they knew it, and they covered it up, because they knew they had documents and rules for Pete which he broke openly. Kanakuk knew all of these things.”
However, Yandell said he believes now the cover up goes far beyond Joe White.
“Obviously, Joe White is CEO, he’s the only who directs where they’re going to go, and from the people I’ve talked to work there the organization is very top down,” Yandell said. “But somebody, for example, had to go and design their website [with their responses to victim statements.] Joe White didn’t build that website. So there are clearly people within Kanakuk who are involved actively in the cover up.
“I don’t know how many people are involved. Unfortunately, it’s taken filing a lawsuit to get to their point, but that’s why we’re here at this point. At this point, we know they’re not going to be truthful, they’re not going to release victims from NDAs, and they’re not going to invite an independent investigation. We’re unfortunately going to have to bring a lawsuit so we can have subpoena power. It’s ridiculous I have to go back to court when they could just release the victims from NDAs.”
Yandell says he really doesn’t enjoy reliving his abuse for the sake of the lawsuit, but he wants to be a voice both for victims who can’t speak because of NDAs and those who can longer speak at all.
“There’s a boy named Trey Carlock, he died by suicide on August 10, 2019,” Yandell said. “Trey was silenced to the grave with his NDA. One of the reasons I’m putting myself back through this, and it’s hard to relive this and speak of it so frequently, but Trey can no longer use his voice to speak out about these things. So I feel compelled to tell the truth whenever Kanakuk continues to cover this up in lies with what they knew and when they knew it, and the actions they took when they found out Pete was abusing kids.
“That’s why we filed, and that’s why we’re here today. We survivors are asking for justice. We want to force their hand into just telling the truth, which from what I taught at Kanakuk is a fundamental Christian principle.”
Our first article in this series, which focused on the statements of Logan’s parents Greg and Christa, can be found at bransontrilakesnews.com.
As before the article with Logan’s parents, Branson Tri-Lakes News again reached out to Kanakuk Communications to offer CEO Joe White and/or other members of their leadership team the opportunity to be interviewed by our reporters. They responded with the following statement.
“Our policy is not to comment on pending litigation. We will respond further if or when appropriate. In the meantime, we continue to pray for all who have been affected by Pete Newman’s behavior.”
