The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is holding a man wanted for multiple charges in two counties.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report indicates Cody McGee, 32, had been wanted for failure to appear in Cass County for burglary and receiving stolen property charges, and Bates County for the same charges.
He was arrested on Friday, Aug. 18, at 1:25 p.m. in Stone County.
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office reports McGee was released from the Stone County Jail on Sunday, Aug. 20, on $20,550 bond.
