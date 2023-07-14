The owner of a towing company with a branch in Branson has been arrested for violating the conditions of his release on a March conviction related to the Clean Air Act.
Dennis Cleveland is in the Greene County Jail after court documents detailed the violation conditions on July 5.
In March, Cleveland pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tampering with a Clean Air Act monitoring device. Court documents show he admitted taking his trucks to Full Flash Tuning to have alterations made to the exhaust systems of his diesel-fueled trucks and their diagnostic computer systems.
The alterations to the system allowed the trucks to be used without having to maintain and repair emission systems.
The court granted the request of Cleveland’s attorney Jason Coatney for a continuance and a bond revocation hearing is scheduled for July 20.
