The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau has honored a local business and a local charity for their outstanding work in the community.
Fritz’s Adventure was named the 2022 Small Business of the Year and Elevate Branson was named the 2022 Non-Profit of the Year.
The Small Business of the Year award is aimed to honor a business who goes above and beyond for their customers and the community, seeks to give to the community beyond ways which enhance the bottom line, and demonstrates America’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Fritz’s was cited for their Fritz’s Supports Local initiative, where they spent more than $30,000 buying gift cards to Branson area restaurants and eateries. They give the gift cards to random guests at Fritz’s to drive visitors to try new restaurants or destinations. The attraction has worked with over 20 area restaurants since the start of the 2022 campaign.
Fritz’s also provides free admission to foster children and adopted children. Fritz’s CEO Matt Engram said the program was designed to bring families of all make-ups together for a fun and memorable experience.
Fritz’s COO Travis Leaming said the honor means a lot to the company and its employees.
“Being highlighted as the Small Business of the Year is a huge honor for our team,” Leaming said in a statement. “We believe in being the employer of choice as a means to give back to our employees and make Branson a better place. Our goal is to provide more than just a job, but an opportunity for career growth. With innovative education through Fritz’s WOW University, progressive training, a constant drive for open communication, and a desire to meet team member expectations, we are creating a culture where everyone can prosper. And we want our team to then help Branson prosper.”
Fritz’s has more information about their charitable efforts on their website, fritzsadventure.com.
Elevate Branson began in 2008 and focused on providing resources to the homeless and underserved in the Branson area.
They provide a number of programs including the Elevate Work program which helps individuals develop work skills to discover their passions and find steady employment; Elevate Connections which helps people in need find the organizations who can help them; Elevate Kids which provides necessities for children in families below or near the poverty line; and Elevate Health which connects people in need to necessary healthcare providers.
Elevate funds much of their programs through the Elevate Thrift Store.
The organization is also in the process of raising funds for Elevate Community, which will have tiny homes available for those without shelter in the area. The goal would be for those in the homes to have a safe place to live while rebuilding their lives.
More information about Elevate Branson’s services can be found on their website, elevatebranson.org.
