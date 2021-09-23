The Hollister Tigers have planned theme days and activities for their upcoming Homecoming week.
Hollister High School will be hosting its Homecoming football game on Friday, October 1. The game will start at 7 p.m.. The school has several events planned throughout the week building up to the big game, according to Hollister School District Communications Director Kim Connell.
The theme for this year’s Homecoming is ‘There’s No Place Like Home-coming’, which carries a Wizard of Oz motif. During school hours the students are invited to participate in the following theme days:
- Monday, Sept. 27, will be Maui Monday
- Tuesday, Sept. 28, will be Ty Tuesday where students are encouraged to wear the color red.
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, will by Oz Wednesday
- Thursday, Sept. 30, will be casual Adam Sandler Day
- Friday, Oct. 1, will be Blue and White Day
The school also has several activities planned for the community and students after school hours during week including a bonfire and parade. These activities will begin on Tuesday and continue until Homecoming day. All of these events, except the Homecoming dance, are open to the public.
- Men in Tights will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28. This is a volleyball competition, which will be held in the High School Gym. Sets will start at 5 points and go to 25 points, one set per match. It will start at 6 p.m. It is open to the public.
- Powder Puff Football will follow the Men in Tights on Tuesday. The game will have Seniors and Juniors vs Sophomores and Freshmen. Play will take place between the 40-yard lines. Each team will start on the 40-yard line and drive to the opposite 40-yard line. Teams who go past the opposite 40-yard line will score 6 points. Each team will have 10 offensive plays in a row to score as many points as possible. After “scoring”, the team will start back on the 40-yard line and keep playing. After both teams have had one 10 offensive play series, then they will switch sides and complete another cycle. The team with the most points following both series will be the winner. Tiebreakers and contested plays will be adjudicated by the referees. It is open to the public.
- The Downtown Hollister Homecoming Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Parade will start at the lot by the old Mule Barn, continue down Downing Street until it meets up with Business 65, turn right on Business 65, then left onto St. James Street. The parade will end at the current Farmer’s Market lot. It is open to the public.
- A bonfire will follow the Downtown Homecoming Parade on Wednesday. Bonfire is located between the Agriculture Building and the Shot-Put RIng.
Parking is available in front of the High School Main Entrance, around High School, and on visitor football parking. The bonfire is open to the public.
- School Parade will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The parade route will line up between the FEMA and the High School and in front of the football stadium, travel to the ECC, around the building to the ½ fence in the elementary bus loop, back up to the main road, turn to go between the stadium and middle school, proceed around the high school and back to the starting point.
- Homecoming Coronation will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1 before the Homecoming football game.
Kick off for the Homecoming game begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.
- The Homecoming dance, which is for students only, will follow the game and runs until 11:30 p.m.
For more information visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us/.
