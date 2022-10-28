A Branson area nurse practitioner and breast cancer survivor had a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Oct. 11, and it wasn’t just the Chiefs’ thrilling 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rebecca Ziehr represented survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month events held by the Chiefs, including helping to hold a giant breast cancer awareness flag on the field during special halftime ceremonies.
“We were going to the game with some friends of ours, and my daughter’s best friend who’s like my daughter surprised me when we started to tailgate by telling me she had a surprise for me,” Ziehr said. “I asked her if she was pregnant, and she said no, that we were going on the field at halftime to hold the breast cancer flag. It was a really nice surprise.”
Ziehr, who is a self-described “major Chiefs fan,” said the moment was an overwhelming experience.
“It was surreal,” Ziehr said. “The emotions were all there. I was so excited taking it all in and enjoying it. I was smiling from ear to ear. I looked over at my daughter Lauren and she was across from me holding the other side of the flag, and she had tears streaming down her face, and that’s when I lost it. During that moment there was a girl singing ‘This is my Fight Song,’ and as we walked off the field people were cheering and giving me high-fives. It was awesome.”
Ziehr marked her five-year “canciversary” on Oct. 26.
“It’s quite a big deal to make it five years, especially with my diagnosis,” Ziehr said. “I had stage 3 breast cancer, and it had spread to some lymph nodes in my armpit. But I went through four months of chemotherapy right away, followed by a mastectomy, and I also had a month and a half of radiation therapy too.”
She said in addition to her initial treatment, she had two years of oral chemotherapy treatment.
“When you’re first diagnosed, you go through a whole range of different emotions,” Ziehr said. “Initially, it’s just shock and sadness and anger. For me, at least, I was like ‘What do I need to do to get rid of this?’ I kind of put everything into it and the fight was on. But after that initial diagnosis, all you really want it to be at the very end, to get it over with, but it takes forever.”
She said even when you’re told you’re cancer free, she doesn’t know if there’s really a finish line, because you keep going through monitoring, doctor’s appointments, and tests, along with the concern if the cancer is going to come back.
Ziehr said she values life in an entirely different way after her experience.
“It makes you definitely value life and value your relationships and your family,” she said. “I think any cancer patient would say it opens your eyes, especially in that you’re not guaranteed tomorrow. Now that I’ve gone through treatment, I put a lot of effort into my loved ones, my friends, into having fun while you can. It definitely opens your eyes.”
She said her feelings of gratitude magnified greatly because of her battle.
Ziehr has been in the medical field for 25 years, the last seven as an ER nurse practitioner for Cox Medical Center Branson. She says her experience has helped her be better in serving her patients.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Cox Medical Center Branson called Ziehr a “warrior” in a social media posting.
“She’s one of the many warrior princesses we have in our hospital family,” the post reads. “We’re always pulling for our cancer crusaders... including so many friends and neighbors in our community still fighting! Don’t back down, ladies! You’ve GOT this!”
The medical center encourages women to make sure they have regularly scheduled mammograms because early detection is a key step in being able to treat and cure breast cancer.
