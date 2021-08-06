Cox Medical Center Branson announced Tuesday morning the reopening of an additional wing, allowing staff to double the number of COVID-19 patients cared for in Branson. The hospital will now be able to house 12 COVID-19 patients.
“The goal is to keep as many COVID patients we can locally because we’ve been having to look across Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and even Texas for beds,” Cox Medical Center Branson spokeswoman Brandei Clifton said.
The beds have stayed full.
“As soon as we discharge a patient from the COVID unit, whether through getting better and going home, or it’s a different transition, we’re filling those beds up immediately,” Critical Care Nurse Manager Michelle Cole told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Cole said Cox Medical Center Branson has almost all the same services for COVID-19 patients as Springfield, and staff has watched people die in the Branson COVID-19 ward.
“This Delta variant has just swarmed,” Cole said. “Nurses felt like we were on the other side of this [before Delta] and then quickly realized ‘oh, no, we’re not.’ They had to go right back into fight mode. That’s what I liken it to: you feel like you’ve been in war. You continue to battle this and there’s no respite in-between. You don’t realize how burnt out you are until you can’t go any longer.”
Cole said the hospital is looking at adding six more COVID-19 beds, but they’re having trouble finding enough nurses for the additional patients.
“We’re trying to get staff for [the additional beds],” Cole said. “Where we were readily getting applicants, readily getting traveler applicants for registered nurses, we’re not seeing that anymore. Nurses are leaving the field by the droves, not just here in Branson, but everywhere. I’ve had two nurses tell me ‘I can’t do this anymore, I’ve seen too much death over the last year and a half.’ It’s just weighing very heavily on people.”
Cole said because the nurses are essentially the only people the COVID patients have to talk to, the nurses get to know them personally, and it adds to the mental weight.
“You’re spending every day with them,” Cole said. “They tell you all about their family. And then when they pass away it takes a big toll.”
Cole said social media abuse is also impacting the mental health of nurses.
“We’ve had to shut off our social media,” Cole said. “Nurses were received with respect, and gratitude [when the pandemic began] and now we’re met with hostility, and anger, and oftentimes disgust for doing what we’re doing and promoting vaccinations. Just trying to get people better. I think people have lost touch with the fact we’re all human, we all get tired, and we all need to work at this together.”
Cox Medical Center Branson posted a thank you on their Facebook page to the EMS Strike Teams assisting local EMS in transfer of COVID-19 patients. Those strike teams transferred 8 COVID-19 patients to other hospitals from July 30 through August 2.
