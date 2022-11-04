A ceremony to light the Branson Community Christmas Tree took place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, next to the Branson Ferris Wheel.
The tree, with 187 branches and 200 stars, has a theme this year of “We All Shine On.” The Community Tree is the anchor for the Branson Christmas Coalition, which provides trees and lighting displays in the community.
“We have 33 business members who contribute time and dollars,” Branson Christmas Coalition Executive Director Ann McDowell n told the crowd. “A lot of the lighting displays that you see around town, 1,600 Christmas trees, 60 of which are 20 feet or taller. This group started in 2014 and is dedicated and working to getting things done year round to make Christmas in Branson bigger and better every single year.”
McDowell pointed out the light displays at Chick-Fil-A and Steak and Shake on Main St. as examples of the growth of Christmas in Branson.
“We’re doing Christmas trees and lights that wow because we want more folks to come to Branson and enjoy an Ozark Mountain Christmas because we do Christmas right in Branson,” McDowell said.
Adam Mink, the youth pastor of Bridge of Faith of Rockaway Beach delivered a short message about Christ being the focus of Christmas in Branson, along with a prayer of blessing over the tree and the season.
Entertainment was provided by the Liverpool Legends.
